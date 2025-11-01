I Didn't Have Ed Sheeran Going Full Pennywise On My Bingo Card For Halloween 2025, But Some Celebs Are Pulling Out The Stops

Spooky season didn’t disappoint this year. Halloween 2025 might go down as the year celebs really committed, whether it was for laughs, screams, or a nostalgic costume throwback. From DIY looks to full FX transformations. Nevertheless, I did not have Ed Sheeran dresses as the iconic scary movie clown Pennywise on my costume bingo card.

From professional photo shoots to blurry mirror selfies. Here’s a closer look at the celebrity costumes that went all in, listed in no particular order, but all worthy of at least a scroll-by double-tap.

Ed Sheeran Dresses As Pennywise

We have to start here. Ed Sheeran showing up as a terrifyingly convincing Pennywise has to be one of my favorites. The singer's face paint, wig, and unsettling smile screamed new horror movie vibes more than pop star party. But what was particularly hilarious was how he showed off the look on his Instagram. The singer shared a carousel of images and videos of him sitting down and enjoying tea in a busy cafe and trying to enjoy a slice of pizza while being nearly blown away by the wind. He nailed it:

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) A photo posted by on

This look might not have been on my bingo card, but it stole my heart. Down here, you'll float too, because Sheeran does.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Channels A DIY Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave us budget brilliance in the best way. In a series of images posted to social media, Miranda donned his Hamilton look using only items from his wife’s closet and a few paper towels; he dubbed it "Hamilleween." Check it out below:

A post shared by Lin-Manuel Miranda (@lin_manuel) A photo posted by on

The Grammy winner gets bonus points for the earnest pose. Theater kids everywhere will surely feel seen.

Kerry Washington Dazzles As Django

Kerry Washington dressed as Jamie Foxx’s character from (the deeply satisfying) Django Unchained and, in her pics below, she reminds us “the D is silent…” and somehow makes frontier Western wear look like high fashion:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) A photo posted by on

From the cowboy hat to the green coat and pistol, it was a powerful twist on a gritty classic.

Janelle Monáe Transforms Into A Terrifying Vampire

For the annual Wondaween bash, Janelle Monáe took to her Instagram and was all in on her "Vampires at the Beach" theme. As you can see for yourself, she's dressed in full garb and absolutely crushed this look:

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) A photo posted by on

Monáe looks horrifying, but also makes the undead look ready for a poolside brunch.

Paris Hilton Has Nine Lives And Zero Regrets As Catwoman

Paris Hilton went as my favorite Catwoman, Michelle Pfeiffer's, and no detail was spared. From the stitched leather bodysuit to the crimson lipstick and whip, it was pure '90s Gotham glam. Selina Kyle would be proud of the fantastic photo spread, as well as the video showing the pop culture icon suited up and swinging her whip in the posted videos and pics. See the full photo shoot below:

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) A photo posted by on

Needless to say, this costume is the cat's meow! (Sorry, I'll see myself out now.)

Mindy Kaling Channels Andie Anderson

Mindy Kaling brought rom-com realness, channeling Kate Hudson’s Andie from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in a great transformation video. Watch her transition game to see how charming it is:

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) A photo posted by on

That iconic yellow dress? Recreated. The updo? Nailed. The vibe? Peak 2003.

Keke Palmer And Her Son Become Snoop & Bow Wow

Keke Palmer and her son, Leodis, delivered one of the cutest (and coolest) sets of images of their family costumes. As can be seen below, the images show the two stepping out as Snoop Dogg and Lil' Bow Wow in full throwback fashion. The mini sunglasses alone deserve their own award:

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) A photo posted by on

It's cool when parents and their kids have coordinate costumes, but this one takes the cake.

Rei Ami Goes Straight K-Pop Demon Hunters

REI AMI dressed as her own animated character from one of the biggest hits of the year, Netflix’s record-breaking K-Pop Demon Hunters, complete with blades and vibrant armor. Her TikTok video is a perfect cross between cosplay and self-promo — and it worked. Don't believe me, watch it below and make up your own mind:

The hype around this movie is surely alive and well, and, with others likely dressing up like the characters for cosplay, I don't see that stopping anytime soon.

Hailee Steinfeld Goes as Her Sinners' Character

Sinners is one of the best horror movies of recent years, and thanks in part to the incredible performance of its cast, including Hailee Steinfeld. The actress slipped into her character's 1990s signature jacket and fangs from the final moments in Sinners, and in her posted pics (see below), she’s giving a low-key but instantly recognizable nod to her cinematic alter ego:

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) A photo posted by on

Chic, sharp, and with just a hint of menace. Hailee Steinfeld understood the assignment and completely slayed.

Heidi Klum Dominates As Medusa

The undisputed Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, outdid herself yet again—this time transforming into a full-bodied Medusa for her annual Halloween bash. With coiled snakes, textured scales, and a dramatic mermaid-length tail, the look was nothing short of mythical. In a video interview with Entertainment Tonight shared to their Instagram, Klum revealed the transformation, which you can see in her Instagram post below, took five months to design and build. Now that’s commitment.

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) A photo posted by on

As spooky season fades, these celebrity looks are sure to linger far beyond the candy haul. Sure, stars might be “just like us,” but when Halloween rolls around, they come armed with full glam squads, prosthetics, and apparently—zero fear. So let's tip our hats to Ed Sheeran and co. for their work this spooky season.