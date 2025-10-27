Paris Hilton Cosplayed As 'My Queen' Britney Spears For Halloween, And There's Nothing Oops About It

Paris Hilton has done it again. For the third Halloween in a row, the hotel heiress has dressed as one of Britney Spears many iconic music video looks. The besties have been close ever since their parallel rises to fame in the 2000s, and Hilton has loyally supported Spears through her custody battle, conservatorship and more. As Spears faces claims from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, Hilton is paying homage to her friend via a costume. Hilton’s showed love love towards the “Circus” singer by donning one of her best looks amid spooky season.

For Halloween 2025, the Simple Life star donned a striking red bodysuit similar to the one worn by Spears in her iconic music video for “Oops I Did It Again.". It's in that video that Spears is found in her Mars fortress by an astronaut. Naturally, Hilton nailed the look down to the hair and makeup in a video shared to the media personality’s Instagram, and it’s giving me all the nostalgic feels:

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) A photo posted by on

But let's not forget, this is Paris Hilton we are talking about. It’s not enough to just dress up as Spears. The Paris In Love star also recreated the video’s set for photoshoot, even recruiting her hubby, Carter Reum, to be the astronaut to her Britney. It’s a pretty iconic couples costume if you ask me. Alongside the photos posted to Instagram, Hilton included the following caption:

Oops, I did it again 🔥 Starting off #Halloweek by honoring my Queen [Britney Spears] 👑

Hilton is hot, Britney Spears is hot, so Hilton Spears is absolutely sizzling hot. It would seem the fans in her Instagram comments agree that assessment as well:

Sliving queen! Omg love you so much 💖 That’s hot 🔥 - @marceloftrovo

YOU WON HALLOWEEN 🥹💗 - @pammyhilton

Paris+Britney = Culture - @ihta_d

Oops she is sliving again 🔥👏 - @saulsam_oficial

PARISSSSSS!!!!! I screamed 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - @andreamanili

Oh baby baby!!!!! 😍😍😍 nailed it!!!!! - @radandrefined

In 2024, the reality TV veteran dressed in the “Baby One More Time” look, complete with the braids, gray cardigan and half-undone white button up shirt. And, in 2023, Hilton slayed the iconic airline attendant look from “Toxic.” Though I have to say, this year’s “Oops I Did It Again” outfit is my favorite. Hilton captured the look so flawlessly, she could have been in the original video, which you can watch below:

Britney Spears - Oops!...I Did It Again (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

We haven’t seen many public appearances of the pop culture icons together since Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022 (the couple divorced in 2024) and a party for a mutual friend in early 2023. I miss this duo, and I would love to see them reunite. I think it would be so cool if the “Sometimes” singer dressed up for Halloween in a classic Paris Hilton look. I think my dream Halloween costume for them would include a holy trinity reunion with Lindsey Lohan, dressed as the plastics from Mean Girls. Alas, maybe one day, if the spooky stars align.

Until then, I hope Britney Spears is taking care of herself, and I’m glad she has such a great hype woman in her corner. I can’t wait to see which Spears-inspired persona paris Hilton takes on next year.