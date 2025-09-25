Emily Blunt’s Cool Berlin Mini Dress Proves Brown Is In For Fall (And I Hope These Thumbholes Are In, Too)

Over the summer, stars like Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega sparked the 2025 naked dress revival, which was a glitzy era. Yet now, as the last hints of sunny days make way for autumnal weather, fashion trends are following suit. Emily Blunt’s latest outfit, a fun but edgy brown backless mini dress, confirms fall’s hottest look. I just hope the cozy thumbholes make the cut, too.

The new trend has had quiet beginnings. Zoe Kravitz's latte colored lace slip for the Caught Stealing carpet event literally stole the show and Taylor Swift's tan preppy fit for Patrick Mahomes’ birthday made the grade in a sea of LBD’s. But the Oppenheimer actor’s daring long-sleeve short but train-garment made the warm color a must. Blunt’s showstopper moment was during BAFTA’s special premiere screening of her latest 2025 movie release, Ben Safdie’s The Smashing Machine in the UK–check it out below:

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The monochromatic style job by Blunt’s stylist, Jessica Paster , is impeccable, with the sheer polka dotted tights and strappy heels. And the dynamic David Koma Berlin-style design is the key for it all coming together. The high covered neckline, long sleeves (with those immaculate thumbholes) and sash-like train really highlights the magnificent structure.

I know that the Devil Wears Prada actress probably opted for the thumbhole detail to nod to the MMA element of the movie. The detail is a no brainer in the realm of method dressing without going all in and an easy KO to pull off. Personally, though, I’m not joking about wanting it to have a revival! Don't get me wrong, I love daring fashion pieces but this is the closest thing to wearing a blanket without going full Snuggy.

Seriously though, what makes this a homerun is the cut on the skirt, its moderately high hemline and that backless feature that just peeks out on the sides. Below, check out the back of the full fantastic angled negative space of the dress and how it really does tie all of the contrasting ideas into one killer fall moment. (Make sure to note the small strap that ties at the back of her neck, an essential detail!)

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Isn’t it all just gorgeous and more cohesive after getting a full look at the whole gown? I don’t know if I’ll ever get over how that sash silhouette transitions from simple to full drama in the back. And, I do think that the semi-neutral brown is the only color that would work exceedingly well with the lines.

Of course, this isn’t Blunt’s first foray into some daring designs. Her Venice Film Festival number for the screening of the October 3 A24 film was a dazzling unique structured dress that literally was a crowning jewel carpet moment. All of her recent outfits for the well received The Smashing Machine premieres make me really hyped for the Devil Wears Prada 2.

I’m sure the 2026 movie guide flick’s vibes will be as stunning as this cool, trendsetting brown mini dress Emily Blunt rocked. I can’t wait to see more shades of the color this fall, and my fingers will be crossed for the cozy sleeve feature!