Forget The Naked Dress, Candace Cameron Bure Just Made The Sheer Style Look Oh So Classy

I feel like when you think about the sheer trend, you have to think about it on a spectrum. On one end, you have naked dresses, like the ones Margot Robbie and Jenna Ortega have rocked . On the other end, you have garments that aren’t fully sheer but feature panels of it, like the dress Candace Cameron Bure wore, which was opaque with the exception of a few cool sheer cutouts.

Considering the Christmas movie schedule is about to kick into high gear, Candace Cameron Bure is starting to promote her upcoming work. So, she stopped by Fox 5 New York to chat about her project on the 2025 movie schedule , Another Sweet Christmas, as well as her book Rise and Renew: A 30-Day Devotional. Obviously, she showed up to her interview in style, too, as you can see below:

What a classy take on the sheer trend! Upon first glance, I didn’t realize that her look was see-through. For a second, I could only see the deep blue top and skirt. However, then, I noticed the black paneling around the waist of her dress.

It looks like the black sheer panel goes around Bure’s waist, and is shaped into a V in the middle, and I’m here for it. It adds some edge to her fit, and I’m such a fan of mixing edgy and classy elements together.

Over the last year, we’ve seen a lot of fashion moments that feature sheer cutouts like this as well. Isla Fisher recently rocked a corset dress to a Now You See Me: Now You Don’t photocall that was made of crushed velvet and featured a sheer lace corset around her waist. Meanwhile, Karen Gillan rocked the coolest red minidress this summer that had incredibly unique sheer cutouts on the sides. Oh, and about a year ago, Emma Stone attended a premiere in a black sheer dress that had numerous cutouts. So, it feels like there are an infinite number of ways to make this trend your own, and I love how they all did it.

I also adore how Candace Cameron Bure did it. This look was perfect for the event, and I appreciate the juxtaposition of the navy blue T-shirt top and long skirt with the sheer sides.

After seeing this look, I’m really looking forward to seeing the kinds of fashion moments the Full House actress puts together as the holiday season really gets going. Her take on sheer showed off the other side of the spectrum that comes with this trend, and I’d love to see how she can make other styles her own.

I’m sure she’ll do just that, too, seeing as she’s releasing three Christmas movies this year. Timeless Tidings of Joy and Home Sweet Christmas Wedding are set to premiere on Great American Family over the next few months. Meanwhile, to see the movie the actress was promoting while she wore this lovely sheer dress, Another Sweet Christmas will be in theaters from November 30 through December 2.