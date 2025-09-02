Emily Blunt Didn’t Go For Floating Shoulders This Time, But Her Structured Red Carpet Dress Is Even More Unique

Back in 2024, Emily Blunt and her floating shoulders dress had us all in awe. She wore the sparkling gown to the Oscars and looked absolutely stunning in the garment that was elegantly elevated above her shoulders. Now, she’s showing us another wicked way to wear structured dresses, with her Venice Film Festival gown that featured two 3D teardrops.

In the lead-up to the release of The Smashing Machine on the 2025 movie schedule , Emily Blunt traveled to the Venice Film Festival to support the project. At the premiere for the movie, she walked the red carpet alongside her co-star, Dwayne Johnson, director Benny Safdie and more; and it was her look that stole the show for me. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

I’m sincerely in awe over this shining, shimmering gown. According to InStyle , the dress is by Tamara Ralph, and is made of “silk fine crystal mesh” with “crystal teardrops.” It’s those crystal teardrops that really make the dress a moment too.

The top drop is a lovely way to emphasize the neckline of the strapless gown, and I love how it adds a unique dimension to the top of the dress. Meanwhile, the second drop placed on her left hip is perfect as it cinches the skirt of the dress up, and adds a lot of dimension and texture to the entire bottom half of the gown.

To complement this sparkling light pink dress, the Oppenheimer actress wore Tiffany & Co. dangling earrings that featured pink jewels and diamonds. She also had a matching ring on her finger, and I think it’s worth pointing out that her lipstick matches the earrings perfectly.

Her hair was simply parted down the middle and done in light waves. It was also pushed behind her ears to truly let the dress shine.

All around, I’m obsessed with this structured look, and I’ve never seen anything quite like it. Now, I’m hoping more celebs rock fits like this – much like how some stars went on to rock the floating shoulders after Blunt did it.

Now, as The Smashing Machine – which is getting great first reactions , by the way – gets closer to its October 3 release, I really can’t wait to see what kinds of looks Emily Blunt pulls.

Considering people were already talking about her and her changed look for Devil Wears Prada 2 just last month, and her stunning outfits in Venice this week are making headlines, I imagine the conversation about her fashion choices at the moment is only just getting started.

In The Smashing Machine, Blunt plays Dawn Staples, the then-wife of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who Dwayne Johnson will play in the film. It looks gritty, raw, and like an awards contender, with there already being chatter about that possibility. So, if all that happens, that means we’ll be getting more glamorous looks from Emily Blunt, and I can’t wait to see them!

So, as The Smashing Machine gets closer to its premiere, we’ll be sure to keep you posted about it and the looks Emily Blunt stuns in for it. Then, you’ll be able to see the film for yourself when it hits theaters on October 3.