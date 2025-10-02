Charlize Theron Skipped The Shirt And Wore A Leather Jacket And Shorts For Paris Fashion Show, And I'm Sensing A New Trend

Charlize Theron is an action star who is still thrilling us today both on screen and off. This year, we got to see her do just that in the 2025 movie schedule entry The Old Guard 2, and now we’re seeing her do it again off-screen with her latest fashion choice. I say that because she rocked shorts and a leather jacket with no shirt under it to a Paris fashion show, and I really need this kind of look to become a trend.

Now, we’ve seen the pants-free trend here and there for a while now. Sydney Sweeney rocked it, Hailey Bieber brought it back , and it’s an overall fun and edgy fad. Now, the Mad Max: Fury Road star is flipping the script and rocking a leather jacket with no shirt underneath. Take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Theron wore this look to the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2026 show during Pris Fashion Week, and seriously, I’m utterly obsessed. The star of the show is obviously the leather jacket, which is oversized yet perfectly falls at her waistline. She’s not wearing a shirt below it, and that truly lets the coat shine while also making this entire fit totally punk rock.

Along with the jacket, the actress wore long green shorts with black nylons that peeked out of the top of her shorts. She finished off the look with black and white loafers, a red clutch and black sunglasses.

To top the ensemble off, she also wore her blonde hair in relaxed waves, making this all look so carefree and rock ‘n roll.

People loved the fashion moment, too! When the Atomic Blonde star posted it to her Instagram , many A-listers took to the comments to show their support for her, writing things like:

Jordana Brewster: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Dior: Thank you for joining us 💝

Reneé Rapp: this is soooooo

Jonathan Anderson: You look so so so amazing amazing ❤❤❤

Sophia Bush: MA’AM!! This is beyond 🖤🔥

First of all, to have both Dior and Jonathan Anderson, who debuted his collection at Paris Fashion Week, is amazing. Secondly, I couldn’t agree with Reneé Rapp’s comment more. This look really is, honestly, everything, and I need it to become a trend.

I bet Rapp would totally hop on it, seeing as her style falls right in line with the look. I also think tons of other celebs would too, because this whole outfit is a total vibe that’s perfect for fall.