Taylor Swift Just Dropped My Entire Clothing Budget On One Cool Outfit For Patrick Mahomes' Birthday. (It's Not Even Close To Her Most Expensive Though)

Big things are happening for Taylor Swift, both personally and professionally, as the newly engaged singer is set to release her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl — complete with a release party in theaters — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her friends. The artist attended Patrick Mahomes’ birthday soirée, looking “So High School” in a preppy plaid fit. As pricey as it was, though, it’s definitely not the most she’s spent on a look.

Taylor Swift Spent Over $3,700 On Her Party Outfit

Country singer Kane Brown posted a pic to Instagram showing himself with wife Katelyn, birthday boy Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, and prep school cosplayers Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as you can see below:

A post shared by Kane Brown (@kanebrown) A photo posted by on

Taylor Swift didn’t get the LBD memo and instead opted for a plaid number, with her entire ensemble costing as much as my entire clothing budget (let’s be real, probably more) at over $3,700.

Her top was a $395 Simkhai Poppy Vest in Sand Plaid, per People, which featured a button-down front. The matching Payton Wrap Mini Skirt put her back another $395 for the matching Sand Plaid pattern. She wasn’t afraid to add some height to her 5’10” frame, gaining a few inches with her brown Gucci Ottavia Leather Platform Loafer Pumps, which retail for $1,560.

Don’t forget about the jewelry! A vintage Chanel pendant necklace ($1,560) sparkled on her neck, along with a matching bracelet. Altogether the cost of the outfit was around $3,748. Oh, to have Taylor Swift’s budget.

While I may not be in the market to drop that much money on one party look, I would imagine the billionaire artist doesn’t bat an eye, given what we’ve seen her spend on clothes in the past.

Remember The Tens Of Thousands She Spent For Her Super Bowl Look?

We could never pretend to know what the most expensive outfit in Taylor Swift’s closet costs, but I don’t think the $3,700 vest-and-skirt combo would even be near the top of the list. I’m basing that on the fact that back in February 2024, she spent over $60,000 on what she wore to watch now-fiancé Travis Kelce win his third Super Bowl.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While her corset top, jeans and bomber jacket by Erin Andrews — who Taylor Swift had purchased from before — cost just over $1,500, she could have paid my salary for over a year with her jewelry.

The most expensive piece that she rocked at the Super Bowl was a $19,950 Shay ruby stretch bracelet, with other pieces including a $7,500 Stephanie Gottlieb tennis choker, $6,500 Jacquie Aiche diamond ear cuff and $4,260 Stephanie Gottlieb “87” necklace in an obvious reference to Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

I may never know what it’s like to shop like Taylor Swift, but it sure is fun to see the cool looks she and her team pull off. What will we see next, with so many upcoming things for Swifties to look forward to? Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long.