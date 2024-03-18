See Emma Stone Lose It When She Realizes She Missed An Oscars Win For Poor Things In Cute Video Also Featuring Her Husband And Kirsten Dunst

The Oscars are not just all about the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, as they're also a time for honoring some of the greatest achievements in cinema during the year. Celebrities also take the opportunity to catch up with fellow 2024 Oscar winners and hang out with former co-stars and friends from the industry. Emma Stone did just that while celebrating her film Poor Things at the Academy Awards. The movie star was seen mingling with everyone and seemed to be having a great time. Of course, she never forgot why she was at the awards ceremony in the first place. With that, a hilarious video captured her running to support the Poor Things crew while in the middle of chatting with her husband, Dave McCary, and Kirsten Dunst.

Oppenheimer was the biggest winner of the night, but Poor Things also cleaned up at the Oscars . The whimsical film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won a number of below the line achievements like production design, costume design, and makeup and hairstyling. And, of course, Emma Stone won the award for Best Actress. While other prizes were being given out, she realized it was happening while she and her husband were talking to Kirsten Dunst, and immediately scurried off to go support her crew that were receiving Academy Awards. You can see a video from Refinery29's Instagram of the moment below:

If I didn’t already love the starlet enough, this video really takes the cake. She is so frantic when she realizes an award is being given out and immediately runs towards the theater. What makes it even funnier is that the shape of her dress constricts her ability to run, so it results in a hilarious swift waddle that is just incredible to watch. It takes Kristen Dunst and Dave McCrary a moment to realize what's going on but, when they do, McCary is quick to follow behind his wife, who seems to have made her way into the main auditorium.

While most people may not have known Emma Stone’s husband prior to his appearances by her side this awards season, their love was a real highlight of the Academy Awards. He followed the Easy A star around during the evening and chatted with many of her friends. He also watched adoringly as Stone accepted her second Academy Award for Best Actress , courtesy of her work in Poor Things. He's also an accomplished creative in his own right, as he's a triple Emmy nominee for his writing contributions on Saturday Night Live. Their romance is everything, and he clearly knows his wife well, considering he seems unfazed when she essentially runs away from him in the video.

The confinements of the dress may not have stopped her from running, but it later posed a problem when she got on stage to receive her Oscar. The dress broke in the back, which the La La Land actress was quick to point out during her speech. It made the whole moment funnier, especially considering how flustered and surprised she was to be accepting the award. She claimed the dress may have broken during the iconic “I’m Just Ken” performance from her former co-star, Ryan Gosling. However, video evidence like this one shows that Stone gave that dress quite a workout throughout the night, so it could’ve happened at any time. On the whole, I'd like to think this was an evening that neither she -- nor her hubby or Kirsten Dunst -- will ever forget.