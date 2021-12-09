Harry Potter's Danielle Radcliffe, Emma Watson, And Rupert Grint Just Sitting On A Set Together For The First Time In Almost 10 Years

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining the public for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling's beloved novels the corresponding film franchise. The movies made household names out of a young trio of actors: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. And now we can see that beloved trio reunited on set for the first time in ten years.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the movie that started it all: Chris Columbus' Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To celebrate this occasion, the original cast of the movies will be reuniting for a streaming special on HBO Max. Now we can see Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint back on screen for the first time thanks to a sneak peek. Check it out below,

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I'm not crying, you're crying. Because not only have the trio of beloved Harry Potter stars reunited, but it looks like they sat down for a conversation in the Gryffindor Common Room. We'll just have to wait and see what sort of behind the scenes tidbits are revealed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint throughout the runtime of the highly anticipated reunion event.

The above image is sure to thrill the generations of Harry Potter fans out there. The trio of actors will always have a special place in the heart of moviegoers, thanks to the iconic performances they gave throughout the eight-film franchise. And while actors like Daniel Radcliffe can't bring themselves to watch the movies, some fans are known for re-watching the franchise annually every year-- especially during the Holiday Season.

While Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was only announced last month, production quickly kicked off with the beloved ensemble cast. After all, the streaming event is expected to arrive in the New Year, so time was of the essence. The trio of actors seen above are just a drop in the bucket regarding who is returning, as pretty much every name you could think of will be back to get in on the fun including the likes of Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Matthew Lewis among others. Bloody brilliant.

Exactly what's going to come with the upcoming reunion remains a mystery, but images like this are going to help increase anticipation for the generations of Potterheads out there. I'm eager to see what other beloved locations from Hogwarts pop up, and exactly how they're used in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Hopefully we get some big screen magic and spells along the way.

Of course, there is going to be one major Harry Potter name that obviously won't be appearing in the upcoming reunion: the late, great Alan Rickman. He brought a layered, beautiful performance to Severus Snape throughout the eight blockbusters, and was privy to the character's true intentions years before J.K. Rowlings' novels were released. Smart money says the cast will be reflecting on his legacy in the reunion, as well as other departed cast members like Richard Harris (aka the original Dumbledore).

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is expected to arrive on HBO Max January 1st. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.