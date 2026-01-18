I’m Obsessed With The Colorful Look Florence Pugh Sported While Turning 30 (Yes 30!) In The Alps

As Florence Pugh entered her “30, flirty, and thriving” era this year, she made sure to pull all the fashion stops. Just when we thought celebrating her 30th (yes, 30th) meant solely cozying up in her fluffiest pink hat, the British actress took it one step further by going skiing in the Swiss Alps. I’ve got to say, though, what I’m most obsessed with is the colorful look Pugh was sporting while celebrating her big 3-0 in the snowy location.

Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park posted a carousel of photos showing her time celebrating good pal Florence Pugh’s milestone 30th in the wintry Swiss Alps. The two looked like they had the time of their lives playing games, skiing up blankets of snow and humorously wearing cutouts of Yelena Belova’s face. Yet the photos I can’t take my eyes off are of the Marvel star wearing a colorful and furry snowsuit against the backdrop of the frosted mountains:

We already knew the fashion icon could pull off any furry hat that she accessorizes with. Pugh also proved purple was clearly her color when she wore that Valentino purple sweat-set for the 2022 Venice Film Festival. (That purple ensemble still represents one of her best fashion moments.) However, I’m obsessed with the combination of both fun styles taking place in Pugh’s 30th birthday attire. This is sheer proof that when it comes to being model-ready, the Oppenheimer actress doesn’t miss a trick.

The purple-patterned snowsuit with the furry teal on the collar and cuffs exude Pugh's playfulness and unique fashion sense. Also, my love of unicorns has me swooning over the Little Women actress’ cosplay helmet while she’s looking playfully serious at the camera with her friends. If you’re going skiing down a mountain, who says you can’t look chic while doing so?

Pugh has earned the right to party it up with her friends in the Swiss Alps, especially since she’ll be having a very busy year promoting projects amid the 2026 movie schedule. She's reprising her role as Yelena in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday, and she's returning as Princess Irulan for Dune: Part Three. On top of that, the A-lister will play Cathy Ames in the limited series adaptation of East of Eden. With a blockbuster-filled year coming her way, it’s only fitting that Pugh start the new year in style before the cameras roll again.

All of that aside, it’s just hard to believe Florence Pugh is now 30 years old. In any case, she's definitely starting off this new year right by ringing it in with an eye-popping, colorful outfit to mark her Swiss Alps birthday. With Pugh never failing to make an entrance with her distinctive styles, I can’t wait to see what other fashion moments she’s got in store this year.