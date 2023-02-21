Florence Pugh Was All About The Sheer Pink Looks In 2022, But 2023 Is All About Being Bold And Red Hot

Florence Pugh has proven to be one of the queens of fashion, in my opinion, and last year she made fluorescent pink her color, and a full-fledged moment, along with some other notable fashionistas. Now, the actress seems to be substituting the pink for red this year, as she’s rocked multiple bold red hot looks on red carpets this awards season.

For the last two major film award shows in London, Pugh has shown up in style, and in some unique and bold outfits. While the Don’t Worry Darling star went viral for her braless bright pink sheer Valentino gown , and then stunned again in another fabulous florescent pink dress , the repeated color this year is red, so let’s break her red hot looks down.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Academy Award-nominated actress rocked a vibrant red-orange gown to the EE British Academy Film Awards, and it featured magnificent ruffles all around her. This gown harkens back to Pugh’s love for sheer looks, as the bodice is semi-sheer, while both the top and the bottom of the gown feature big oversized ruffles. According to Harpers Bazaar , the gown is by Nina Ricci, and the actress complimented her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry as well as a hair-do that matched the ruffles of her dress.

While the simple jewelry goes perfectly with the dress, I think the actress’s hairstyle is what truly brings the whole look together. The ruffled bun, along with the baby bang is such a unique look, and it goes so well with her unconventional and gorgeous dress.

The bold fashion moves don’t stop there though, because a few weeks ago, the actress attended another high-profile event in another bright red, bold, and ultra-unique gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

What a look right? I’m loving Pugh’s affinity for unexpected headwear and hairdos – she can really pull off anything from cowgirl hats to fuzzy bucket hats . I hope it continues into the awards season. Along with this bright red, veiled cowgirl hat, the actress donned a bright red Robert Wun gown to the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, according to E! News , and it was jaw-dropping.

Looking closer at the look, the dress features a corset bodice and a pleated peplum. Complimenting the fire engine red dress and hat, Pugh went with gold jewelry, natural glam and, obviously, red nails.

Considering Pugh ended 2022 in a gorgeous crimson gown , and has rocked the red numerous times this season, I'm guessing we’re bound to see her in this color more and more as the year goes on.