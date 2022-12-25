Florence Pugh Followed Up That Sheer Dress With A Crimson Christmas Stunner

Over the past several years, social media has given us access to celebrities in new and fun ways. If you want to know celeb beauty treatments, what makeup the stars use and more about their fashion choices, one need look no further than social media. The savviest of these celebrities knows how and when to make a moment. Enter Florence Pugh, who already stunned several times in 2022 with sheer dresses (and later used her social media platform to share her feelings on “freeing the fucking nipple ). Now she’s back this holiday season and is wowing with a crimson dress.

The Don't Worry Darling star shared the look with her followers -- or as she called them "scoundrels" -- on Christmas Eve. In her Instagram post, she credited photographer Josh Shinner for capturing the magical moment. Take a look at the head-to-toe stunner.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The dress was a look Pugh had worn earlier this month for the 2022 Fashion Awards. The gown is Valentino and her jewelry is from Tiffany & Co. But the red carpet images taken from the London-set event don’t really do justice to the look in the same way these photographs do.

Of course, the post has already sparked a slew of responses from other celebs – even some in the fashion world. Designer Harris Reed said Pugh is an “absolute goddess.” Singer-Songwriter Cary Brothers called it an “insane shot.” WWE star Zelina Vega was closest to my own reaction, writing, “Wow, just wow.” Italian fashion designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino (the brand which is also responsible for the aforementioned sheer dress), also reached out to the actress on the post, sweetly wishing her a “Merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, after debuting a new ‘do and also rocking some big fashion looks this year, Zendaya was recently declared to be having the biggest fashion moment in 2022 (among other names like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande). I have no idea why Florence Pugh did not even make the Top 20 here. She had the viral fashion moment in Rome, she’s rocked Barbicore to an excellent degree (and was ahead of the curve compared to many celebrities with it) and her Don’t Worry Darling fashion looks from press days were total wins. Pugh even got away with wearing a cape at one point! Lots of people try capes. Few do it successfully.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian made the best-dressed list after only recently getting roasted for an outfit she wore to a holiday party. Not knocking on Kim, I’m just saying our girl Florence got robbed. At least with her latest look, she’s going out with a bang as we head into 2023.