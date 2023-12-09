Glen Powell Explains How Anyone But You Co-Star Sydney Sweeney Made The Rom-Com So ‘Easy’ To Work On

Ever since the first trailer for Anyone But You dropped, audiences have been revved up to see the steamy on-screen romance between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Serving as an updated version of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, the film sees two former college rivals unexpectedly reuniting at a destination wedding and being forced to pretend they're a couple. Despite dating rumors about the two leads partially overshadowing the rom-com’s promotion, the stars themselves appear to be taking it in stride. Now, the Top Gun: Maverick star is explaining how his co-star made the 2023 new movie release “easy” to collaborate on.

When you see the two stars hooking up and fighting in Anyone But You footage, it's not hard to see their undeniable chemistry. Actors in rom-coms are expected to create a connection with each other in order to make their fictional love look real to audiences. While getting behind-the-scenes details from on the romantic comedy in Australia, ET spoke to Glen Powell, who explained that it wasn't difficult to build chemistry with his co-star:

A great rom-com doesn't survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with. I mean, immediately, it was like we'd known each other forever, and I think anybody that's been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She's awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.

Aww, I think those are adorable sentiments for the 35-year-old actor to share about his co-star. He also brings up a very good point about the importance of chemistry to a production like this. When it comes to flicks in this particular genre, the stars have to "pretend to fall in love" and, if there's no creative spark between them, then the movie can suffer. The Will Gluck-helmed feature has yet to release but, by the looks and sounds of it, his two leads had no trouble feigning a romance.

Sydney Sweeney also relished the opportunity to work on this movie after having done heavier projects like Euphoria Sharp Objects and Reality. She previously explained what it was like filming her screwball rom-com with Glen Powell and what she wants audiences to get out of their on-screen dynamic.

It's special because you actually get to see the amount of fun that we all had making it. We truly had an amazing experience together, and I really hope that that comes off and everyone can feel that; that love and friendship that was made on this film.

I can absolutely see that a bond was created during the making of this movie. That spark is likely a major reason why many believed the two co-leads were actually dating. All of that started this past April when Glen Powell’s then-girlfriend Gigi Paris, unfollowed the White Lotus star on Instagram after cute photos of the Anyone But You co-stars were posted from the set. Paris and Powell later broke up amid the continued speculation.

When Sydney Sweeney responded to the rumors , the starlet (who's currently engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino) laughed them off. She also stated that the connection people saw between them was for the movie and that in real life, they have a deep-found respect for each other. The leading man made his own comments on the alleged romance rumors , noting how “disorienting and unfair” they were, but accepted that it's just part of the job.

It sounds like it wasn't easy for Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney when the dating rumors starting swirling around them. The actual experience of filming Anyone But You, on the other hand, sounds like it was a dream. Hopefully, the chemistry that Powell just talked up does indeed shine through in the film. We'll see when it finally set to hit theaters on December 22nd.