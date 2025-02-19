Glen Powell Can't Get Away From Actress Rumors (But This Could Be Like That Anyone But You Sydney Sweeney Stuff All Over Again)

Months before Anyone But You was released and became a surprise box office success, rumors swirled around the rom-com’s two leads. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were believed to be dating, and that notion was furthered after Powell’s then-girlfriend unfollowed Sweeney. Now, that the dating rumors have long been debunked, it looks like the Twisters actor is the center of more gossip involving another actress, and it feels like history is repeating itself a bit.

One of Glen Powell’s best movies is 2018's The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which co-stars Lily James. And, as it so happens, Page Six reports that James recently attended the Charles Finch and Chanel BAFTA Party with a friend and left with Powell. The laid-back-looking actor was the first to leave the private party, with the British actress following him and wearing his jacket draped over her shoulders. While the duo walked out separately, they climbed into the back of a waiting SUV and sat close with photos showing the two breaking out in laughter.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This certainly reminds me of the Sydney Sweeney situation. Fans were quick to jump to conclusions after reports circulated that Powell and Gigi Paris broke up in the aftermath of the latter unfollowing Sweeney on social media. Additionally, a photo of Sweeney's fiancé, Jonathan Davino, leaving their house with bags surfaced around that time. However, Sweeney and Davino are still engaged, and the Texas native’s breakup was said to have occurred weeks before the scandalous rumors began.

Powell has since described his working relationship with the Euphoria actress as similar to Julia Roberts and George Clooney's. It’s clear that the Anyone but You stars just have natural chemistry.

After his breakup with Gigi Paris, Glen Powell got real about the challenges of dating in Hollywood, explaining that celebrity splits are particularly painful because of media exposure. When asked about his assumed romance with Sydney Sweeney, Powell admitted how “disorienting and unfair” it all was but also that he knew it would come with the price of fame. Still, Powell eventually wants a romance similar to his own parents that’s “goofy and really fun.”

As for Lily James, she’s been seemingly living the single life herself. Beginning in 2021, she was in an on-and-off again relationship with musician Michael Shuman. However, this past December, the actress was seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse with Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky.

Nothing has been confirmed regarding any kind of relationship between Glen Powell and Lily James, as of this writing. Still, that may not stop fans from speculating just as they did with Powell and Sydney Sweeney. You can watch Powell’s undeniable chemistry with his leading ladies in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and Anyone But You, which are both available to stream with a Netflix subscription.