I Just Found Out Timothée Chalamet And Kid Cudi Are Friends, And I Love The Rapper’s Sweet Take On Their Relationship

While some celebrities are friends before finding stardom, others form a kinship while living within the public eye. That's apparently the case for Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi, who I just learned have actually been friends for some time now. Some may be surprised to learn that the two are quite chummy. However, based on the rapper's lovely thoughts about his dynamic with Chalamet, I can see just why they're so tight.

Kid Cudi -- whose real name is Scott Mescudi -- discussed his friendship with Chalamet in his recently released book, Kudi: The Memoir. In the text, Mescudi recalled encouraging Chalamet after much of his material was cut from the acclaimed film Interstellar. While speaking with People, Cudi also recalled his first time meeting Chalamet, admitting that he thought it was going to be an opportunity to "meet a fan":

I was like, 'Oh, cool, I'll meet little dude.' He's 17 at the time. I was like, 'Yeah, have him come through, have him bring his friends.' And it was so cool to just hang out with him then and [have] us still be homies. It's a crazy thing, man. I love the fact that me and Timmy have this relationship that goes beyond the industry shit. We really homies.

The two A-listers' connection sounds very sweet and genuine, and it’s cool to know how the rapper feels about his fan-turned-friend. Over the years, the two have been a part of personal festivities and shared in professional endeavors together. Timothée Chalamet even made a toast at Cudi’s 40th birthday. Also, the “Day 'n' Nite” performer cast Chalamet in his 2022 animated musical film, Entergalactic (which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription).

In addition to all that, the award-winning rapper outlined just how supportive the Dune star has been of him over the years. That detail surfaced while Kid Cudi reflected on how powerful music -- including his own -- can be and how he doesn’t want that to muck up his perspective. But, as he says, Chalamet will remind him just how impressive his music career has been and why fans, like himself, love his work:

Man, it's kind of weird for me because... I know that I help people with the music, but I try to not dwell on it too much. Because I feel like you start thinking about that shit, you start getting a big head and whatever, whatever. It's like I try to pretend like I'm in denial about it, but Timmy is the type of friend where he's going to remind your ass. You know what I'm saying? He's going to remind you and let you know, 'No, bro, I fuck with you big bro and you're a legend and all the things, you're the GOAT.' It's a beautiful thing, man.

In short, Kid Cudi's take on his bond with the A Complete Unknown star is wholesome. Along with it, I love that the reverence that Timothée Chalamet has for Cudi tracks with his viral "greats" speech and showcases just how earnest he can be. Additionally, these comments suggest that both men have found some solid ground with one another. Given that they're both celebrities, I'd imagine that it's comforting to know someone who can relate to what you're going through. Stars can find themselves in unusual situations (like when Kid Cudi was called to testify in the Diddy trial earlier this year).

Chalamet and Mescudi haven't collaborated since the latter's Netflix movie, but both are a part of big titles on the 2025 movie guide. Earlier this year, KC appeared in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 as an undercover agent near the end of the film. Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name star is headlining the largely buzzed-about upcoming A24 movie Marty Supreme.

It certainly was wonderful to learn about Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet are both such great friends. Here's hoping that their relationship continues to thrive as time goes on.