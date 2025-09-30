After JLo Went Viral Saying Divorce From Ben Affleck Was The 'Best Thing' An Insider Claims Not So Fast

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, and few have done this more than Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The A-listers broke the internet after reuniting and getting married in Las Vegas. But they've since gotten divorced, with JLo going viral for saying the split was "the best thing" for her in the long run. Although now an alleged insider is offering a very different perspective of things behind the scenes.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce back in August of 2024, with Bennifer's split becoming finalized in January. Fans have been closely following the former pair, which is why Lopez's interview on CBS Sunday Morning went viral. Although an anonymous insider who spoke to Radar Online claimed her latest comments about the divorce aren't accurate. They are quoted saying:

Jennifer is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting. She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment.

We should take these comments with a grain of salt, but this alleged insider offers a very different picture about Lopez is coping with her divorce. While promoting her role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, she's claimed that the movie helped her get through the difficulty of the split. Only time will tell how this might have translated to her performance in the movie musical.

Despite her divorce, JLo's bikini photo dumps and social media presence indicates she's been doing well. But the same anonymous insider is claiming she's trying to save face with the way she presents to the public. They allege:

She's trying to reframe the story by saying it was the best thing that ever happened to her. It's part truth, part self-preservation. She does believe the experience changed her, but there's no denying it's been painful. Her friends see her crying one day and smiling the next – that's the reality.

If this allegation is to be believed, who can really blame her? Breakups are hard for anyone, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a ton of history together. So ping ponging between being happy and sad would be a very human way of processing.

What JLO Previously Said About The Divorce

As previously mentioned, Lopez went viral over the weekend for an interview she did with CBS Sunday Morning. In it she spoke about having trouble at home while working on Kiss of the Spider Woman. Eventually she made it seem like the divorce from Affleck was a good thing, saying:

But you get through it. Honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing that ever happened to me, because it changed me − it didn't change me, it helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware. I'm a different person now than I was last year.

They say no happy marriage ends in divorce, so this sentiment does make sense. And the fact that she was able to work through her feelings with art was no doubt a boon for the global superstar. Alas, there are alleged insiders out there who are refuting these viral comments.

Kiss of the Spider Woman will get its wide theatrical release on October 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how JLo's personal life influences her performance, and if she has another chance at an Oscar nomination after her Hustlers snub.