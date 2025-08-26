Amidst More Lawsuit BTS Infodumps, One Of Blake Lively's Co-Stars Is Sending Her Support

There has been non-stop discussion about the drama It Ends With Us since its release in August of last year. This is largely thanks to the legal saga that's surrounding the project (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), starting with Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios, followed by Justin Baldoni's own defamation case. And as unsealed info dumps about the case continue hitting online, the Gossip Girl star just got some love from a co-star: Amber Tamblyn.

Since both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been named in Baldoni's lawsuits, they've become somewhat synonymous with the ongoing situation. Lively recently celebrated her 38th birthday, and got some love from Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn. Over on Instagram story she posted the following message:

Happiest birthday to my sister from another mister @blakelively. The one who always shows up. The one who makes everyone around her feel like family. The one who does so much in the background without needing (or wanting) credit for making people's 0 and children's- lives better. So much more to say about my girl, who I've known since she was 16 years old. Anyway. IYKYK. Celebrating you today.

How sweet is that? The internet loves when the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast reunites, despite how many years have passed since they starred in the movies together. While the court of public opinion might be coming down on Lively, those close to the actress continue to stick up for her. That includes both Tamblyn and Lively's sister Robyn. Unfortunately, the legal saga surrounding It Ends With Us is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fans have been following the ongoing situation for a year now, and Lively recently scored a legal victory when Justin Baldoni's defamation case was thrown out. But that hasn't stopped his team from fighting, and from new information from the legal battle making its way to the surface.

While Lively has been celebrating her birthday, The Daily Mail published texts and documents related to the case. In a group text with Baldoni's publicist about the movie, Lively's infamous marketing for the drama (where she encouraged fans to wear florals to the theaters) is addressed. One unnamed participant in that thread responded:

'This is crazy. She doesn't have a good reputation. All of this is organic stuff from real people making TikToks – not bots.

In another text message, Baldoni's publicist Melissa Nathan and her employees lamented about how Lively was handling the film's promotion. That's when one employee Katie Case reportedly criticized the actress and floral-gate, writing:

Someone has to tell them to grow up – they promoted a movie about DOMESTIC VIOLENCE as if it was a silly rom com

This is the response that some folks online also responded to the way Lively promoted It Ends With Us ahead of its release. While it starts off like a rom-com, things quickly get dark between the movie's protagonists. What's more, it becomes a meditation on domestic violence, as well generational trauma. So for some, the idea of having a fun dress code challenge to moviegoers felt in conflict with the movie's serious tone and subject matter.

Only time will tell how the It Ends With Us legal saga will end. Professionally, Lively is attached to a number of projects on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. At the time of writing, there's nothing upcoming listed on Justin Baldoni's IMDb.