Halle Bailey Just Covered Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please, Please, Please' In A Bikini, And She Totally 'Ate'
"Please, Please, Please" keep posting videos like this!
As I’m sure most of you are aware, Sabrina Carpenter summer is in full effect, and many can’t get her hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” out of their heads. While Carpenter’s concerts, looks and romance with Barry Keoghan have made headline after headline, overwhelmingly, it’s her catchy tunes that are getting the most attention. Now, Halle Bailey is proving that point as she posted a cover of “Please, Please, Please” that totally “ate.”
Halle Bailey Covered Sabrina Carpenter’s Hit ‘Please, Please, Please’
About two months ago, Sabrina Carpenter dropped “Please, Please, Please” and its music video, which starred Barry Keoghan and her. Like “Espresso” it’s a major earworm, and people have been posting about getting it stuck in their heads, including Halle Bailey, who decided to post this magical cover of it:
This summer, Bailey has been killing the fashion and music game. Along with posting summery pics, like the one of The Little Mermaid star in a golden bikini, she’s also releasing music. Back in March, she dropped her single “In Your Hands,” and she’s been great about promoting her latest project.
Truly, her music, fashion posts and celebration of The Little Mermaid’s first anniversary have all been stunning. However, I can’t get over this cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s song, because it’s perfection.
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of This Incredible Cover
I’m not the only one who was in awe of Halle Bailey’s cover. She and the “Espresso” singer have similar smooth voices, plus, while Bailey has played a princess, there’s a lot of talk that Carpenter should be in the live-action Tangled. Basically, I’m saying they both have the voices of princesses, and, it’s not shocking that she covered the track off Short ‘n Sweet seamlessly.
So, I think it was more than warranted that The Color Purple actress got high praise for her cover, as fans posted replies like:
- The smize at the end. You knew you ate -azollas
- Halle your voice is so magical every time 😭💙 -steffi_whovian
- Siiiiiiiiiing Halle!! Sooooo gorgeous! ❤️ -mackenzie.kuykendoll
- YOU ARE OUT OF THIS WORLD 😍 -iamboramusic
- Absolutely amazing!!!❤️🔥😍 -viragkacziba
- I need the “Halle Bailey Version” of literally every single song 😍 -ten_illustration_101
Also, along with all the fan love, Halle Bailey’s sister and fellow songstress, Chlöe Bailey, commented:
Plus, some of her other famous friends dropped their praise on the post:
- my goodness -Kehlani
- 😍 Chilllllsss -Yara Shahidi
All around, Halle Bailey is getting the love and praise she deserves, because her cover, like Carpenter’s song, is incredible!
Hopefully, someday, we can see the two of them collaborate either on music or in a movie of some sort. In the meantime, we can listen to both versions of “Please, Please, Please” on repeat. Plus, you can see Bailey sing even more by streaming The Little Mermaid with a Disney+ subscription, and you can listen to all of Sabrina Carpenter’s new music on Short ‘n Sweet when it comes out on August 23.
