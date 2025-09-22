Halle Berry's A Real-Life Catwoman In New Pics

We can’t forget when Halle Berry made history playing the first live-action Catwoman that had her own solo movie. But over 20 years later, the Oscar-winning actress has proved that her connection with felines isn’t too far away from her leather-wearing character. Berry has revealed herself to be a real-life Catwoman posing in new pics with some little kitties of her own.

We’ve seen Halle Berry channel Catwoman not only in the 2004 movie, but also in 2021 when she posed wearing a new catsuit and also her Catwoman mask while holding rescue kitties . Her iconic character, Patience Phillips, may have been more of an anti-heroine. But Berry has unveiled what a true warrior she is in the cat community with her new Instagram post of her newest kitty rescues:

Now, that’s what I call bundles of love! These two cats are too precious for words as Berry holds them in her arms. The X-Men star made sure to say in one of her IG videos that she’s made it her mission to find homes for the cats that make their way to her yard. In the memorable words of the Catwoman herself, “What a purrrfect idea!”

It’s a shame that Catwoman’s first solo movie wasn’t well-received. It would have been a real female empowerment moment for the superhero genre to see the DC character receive her flowers on the big screen.

But due to the broken script, vicious reviews, and no Batman , Catwoman received an 8% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and was a box office bomb. Hailed as one of the worst movies ever made, the panned flick even won four out of seven Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Actress.

Initially, Halle Berry hated on her movie and even accepted her Worst Actress Award for Catwoman with humor, thanking Warner Bros. “for putting me in a piece of shit, god-awful movie.” But decades later, the Monster’s Ball actress admitted that she loved working on the superhero-action flick and only hated on the movie at the time because everyone else did . On the contrary, she described her starring role as “so vindicating,” with more fans today positively reacting to the movie compared to before.

You may not be seeing Halle Berry walking around in a catsuit with a whip in hand, but she’s still a total Catwoman for her kitty rescues. If she’s willing to take control in her neighborhood for all of the lost kitties out there, I’m crossing my fingers for her wish to come true to reboot Catwoman and give the famed character the justice she deserved from the get-go. If you’re willing to revisit Berry’s great Catwoman performance , the feline antihero flick can be streamed for free on Sling .