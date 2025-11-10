Kim Kardashian Channeled Halle Berry For Her Mom's James Bond-Themed Birthday Bash, And She Just Dropped Pics

Kris Jenner showed off a snatched figure in the most glamorous red dress to go with her new facelift as she celebrated a milestone birthday, but she should know that Kim Kardashian is never one to be overshadowed. The SKIMS founder channeled a classic Halle Berry look befitting of the James Bond-themed bash, and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

It was quite the star-studded affair, as some of the richest and most famous people in the world attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Kim Kardashian understood the 007-themed assignment, sporting a sparkly purple top and matching skirt in a nod to Halle Berry’s iconic movie dress from Die Another Day. Check out the party pics:

It’s not an exact replica of the dress that Halle Berry wore to play Giacinta ”Jinx” Johnson in the 2002 Bond film, but the inspiration is clear. It actually may be most recognizable from the behind, with Kim Kardashian’s gown featuring crystal-embellished crossed straps across her back, as well as more sparkled detailing on her posterior that are similar to Berry’s character:

The most notable difference between Kim Kardashian’s look and the Lindy Hemming and Donatella Versace set that Halle Berry wore is the amount of skin shown. Kardashian’s cropped top stops well above her low-cut skirt, showing off a bit of her toned midriff. As you can see below, the dress in Die Another Day was more full-coverage over Berry’s midsection:

Kim Kardashian wore her hair in a curly up-do and reportedly accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

It wasn’t just the red carpet-worthy attire that made Kris Jenner’s celebration of seven decades such an upscale affair. Candid photos on the birthday girl’s Instagram boast a ridiculous who’s who of the rich and famous, with Jenner posing with celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Mark Zuckerberg, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Chris Rock, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry and so many more.

It goes without saying that her boyfriend Corey Gamble was also present, as well as a good contingent of the Kardashian-Jenner children — some of whom posed for pics that their mom posted:

I can’t even begin to imagine the price tag for such an event, and I’m actually desperate to know what kinds of gifts are given at a party of this caliber.

After Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian gifted Lauren Sánchez a $7,000 purse just for returning to Earth after an 11-minute space flight, this doesn’t seem like the kind of crowd that’s satisfied with a novelty T-shirt, spa gift card or nice bottle of wine (unless it’s a very meaningful bottle like the one Corey Gamble likely dropped five figures on for Kylie Jenner’s birthday).

We’re also talking about Kris Jenner here, who spent upwards of $200,000 apiece on Birkin bags for Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and they weren’t even turning 70. One wonders if the famous $7,000 Kardashian birthday cake would even suffice for such a shindig.

There’s no arguing that 70 is a big birthday, and Kris Jenner has a lot to celebrate — in fact, she probably didn’t even care that Kim threatened to steal a sliver of her spotlight with her nod to Halle Berry. Catch more of the famous family on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.