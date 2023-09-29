One Harry Potter Fan Noticed One Cool Movie Connection After The Birth Of Alum Bonnie Wright's New Baby

The Harry Potter franchise has entertained audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels and then becoming an even bigger sensation thanks to the eight-film movie franchise. The young cast grew up in front of the public’s eyes, and they’ve even begun having children of their own in recent years. And one Harry Potter fan noticed a cool movie connection after the birth of franchise alum Bonnie Wright ’s new baby.

Ginny actress Bonnie Wright recently celebrated the birth of her first child , with some of her colleagues from the Harry Potter franchise taking the time to celebrate her. Fans are honoring this life change as well, and noticed a strange connection with how the cast’s children have mirrored how their signature characters had kids. You can check it out below, courtesy of Twitter .

So Dan Radcliffe’s first child is a boy (like Harry Potter’s), Bonnie Wright’s first child is a boy (like Ginny’s), and Rupert Grint’s first child was a girl (like Ron Weasley’s). As if that wasn’t a crazy and weird outcome. But also, let me cry a little that they have kids 😭September 28, 2023 See more

Well, my mind is blown. It looks like the cast of Harry Potter might be closer to their characters than they realize. Namely because Daniel Radcliffe, Bonnie Wright, and Rupert Grint became parents and had children who matched the sex of their kids in-universe. And after this realization I’m really going to need the cast to reprise their roles in a Cursed Child movie .

I’ve got to give the above fan points to their Hogwarts house for making this somewhat mind-blowing connection. As they pointed out, both Bonnie Wright and Daniel Radclife’s first child were boys . Ginny and Harry’s first child was named James, and is featured in the epilogue of Deathly Hallows.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Meanwhile, Rupert Grint has a daughter, just like Ron and Hermione’s first child was Rose Weasley. Rose ends up being a character in the Cursed Child plays, and was also shown in the final moments of Deathly Hallows . The cast of Harry Potter is seemingly following in the footsteps of their characters, and I have to wonder which of these beloved actors will end up becoming a parent next.

This connection between the children of the Harry Potter’s cast and their characters will likely only increase the call for them to reunite for a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Those plays are focused on Harry and Draco’s sons, and feature adult version of the original characters. It’s unclear if a movie version is ever coming, but moviegoers are hoping to see the actors reprise their roles to bring the time traveling story to life.