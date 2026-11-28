I love The Amazing Race, but nearly forty seasons into the show, it’s clear the show is never going to meaningfully address its rampant cheating problem. Producers don’t want to eliminate communication between teams because it can make for good television; so, they would rather not draw any lines whatsoever as to what’s a reasonable amount of help and what’s literally doing a challenge for another team. I get it, but something needs to change. So, I have a pretty obvious solution to propose.

For a long time, I thought The Amazing Race should clearly define what help teams are allowed to give and what help teams aren’t allowed to give. After all, they have really specific rules for things like what happens when your cameraman gets lost, why not just define what cheating is?

Well, I'm done fighting that battle. I’ve been wanting producers to step in for years, and it’s never happened. So, instead, I have another solution. I think The Amazing Race just needs to get rid of a specific type of challenge.

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I never want to see another detour or roadblock that has a fixed word or number answer again. I don’t want to see teams count the number of blocks in a building. I don’t want to see teams try to decipher a password and then tell it to someone to get their clue. Teams have consistently proven they can’t handle that kind of challenge in a fair and reasonable way because they just turn around and straight up give the answer to other teams, which is both unfair and an absolutely horrible viewing experience for fans.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I’m not watching The Amazing Race for alliances and interpersonal dynamics. I’m watching it because I want to be transported to different places around the world and because I want to see each of the teams try to accomplish a culturally relevant task. I want to see them roll dough in a specific way. I want to see them do a traditional dance. I want them to memorize an elaborate phrase in another language. That’s why I’m watching the show. I’m not watching it to see if five teams can work together to eliminate the frontrunner.

Please explain to me what is fun about watching one team give the answer to the next team, followed by the next team, followed by the next team. Please tell me what’s fun about one team failing a mission but getting bailed out by another team who literally whispers the right answer to them. Please tell me what is fun about watching the best teams go home weeks before the finale because every other team conspired to work together to make sure they’re eliminated.

I’m done complaining about how The Amazing Race won’t define what cheating is. I’ve done that over and over again for years, and this season may be giving us the most egregious example I’ve ever seen. Instead, I’m going to start complaining about challenges that have the type of answer that can be passed from one team to another. Just get rid of them. It’s as easy as that. Instead of having every team count the number of blocks on a wall, give them each their own room and have them count the number inside that room. Instead of having teams decipher the same password, give them a slightly different password of similar difficulty to decipher.

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The Amazing Race’s cheating problem is rampant and only getting worse. Now is the time to step in and solve it, and if that’s not going to be through changing the rules, it should be through changing the challenges.