How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Is Reportedly Going As They Approach Their First Wedding Anniversary

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made headlines in a major way back in 2021 when they rekindled their romance after calling off their engagement in 2004. However, they truly caught the public’s attention after they finally got married in July 2022 during a ceremony in Las Vegas. They’d later have a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia and, since then, the two have seemingly been going strong. They’re currently approaching their first wedding anniversary, and one can’t help but wonder how they’re doing. Now, an insider has dropped some alleged details on how Bennifer’s union is holding up ahead of the milestone.

Both stars have been busy as of late promoting their respective film productions. During the past several months, the Oscar winner did press for his Michael Jordan-centric movie, Air. JLo, on the other hand, just recently made the rounds on behalf of Netflix’s The Mother. But Bennifer stans will likely be happy to hear that the two are reportedly still doing well amid their busy schedules. In fact, a source tells ET that they’re feeling “united” at this point in their lives:

Ben and Jen are doing phenomenally. They are closer than ever before and both of them are elated. They’re feeling united and are in very positive spirits. Ben loves how talented, intelligent and loyal Jen is. They lean on each other and are supportive of one another.

While we can’t confirm this information as fact, it would certainly track with what we’ve seen and heard from the couple as of late. Ben Affleck has shouted out his partner on a few occasions as of late. He first did so when he discussed Jennifer Lopez’s “brilliant” contributions to Air, and Affleck praised her again amid the premiere. Lopez shares love for her hubby here and there as well, mostly doing so with a sweet social media post or two. So yeah, the love between these two appears to be holding steady.

While the couple surely seems to be happy, their fans,and the people in their orbit seem particularly pleased with their renewed romance. Earlier this month, JLo’s mom gushed over her daughter’s marriage and revealed that she’d always hoped for a reunion. Apparently, the Affleck kids are also happy with the relationship , as they seem to be getting along with their stepmom and siblings. Lopez also said that she’s enjoyed blending families since tying the knot with her man last year.

It’s honestly hard to believe that it’s been nearly a year since the two A-listers formally exchanged vows. If you’re like me, then you can probably remember the very moment that the news of their nuptials broke. Around that time, their Las Vegas minister described the ceremony as “emotional” and fully believes that the relationship will last.