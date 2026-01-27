Ben Affleck And JLo’s Mega Mansion Still Hasn’t Sold, And It Sounds Like They’re Not On The Same Page About It

Celebrity couples have a habit of making headlines, and few pairs know this quite as well as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The two times they've been in a relationship it's captured the attention of the public, and they continue to drive the news despite Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce back in August of 2024. One way that they remain connected is through the mansion they purchased together as a married couple. And according to a new report, they're not on the same page about how to proceed.

After Bennifer got married in Vegas, they shopped around and brought a huge, $60.85 mansion for their families blend and live in. After their split, they put it on the market, but struggled to get any real bids. Now TMZ is reporting that Ben is ready to drop the number and get the house sold, while Lopez is still hoping to sell for $68 million (a number that includes the renovations they put on the home together).

If this report is to be believed, the two A-listers can't get on the same page about the price tag for that home. In addition to that sum, the home's insurance reportedly costs a whopping $500k per year. This only makes it more expensive, which is seemingly why Affleck wants to lower the price.

The mansion in question reportedly didn't get any real offers, leading Affleck and Lopez to take it off the market in July. And since then, JLo has taken up residence there as she renovates the new home she purchased. They're stuck paying for the crib, so why not use it?

It should be fascinating to see if the pair of A-lister actually put the mansion back on the market, what price they actually list it. Given how long it sat there without any bids at $68 million, it might make sense to lower the price. Although considering the money they put into redoing the place, it seems like Lopez and Affleck might be taking a major financial loss regardless.

While the report by TMZ claims that the two celebrities can't agree on how much to list their married home for, that does seem to be the extent of the drama between the former couple. They hired a fancy divorce lawyer and settled without going to court, despite not having a prenup in place. This stands in stark juxtaposition to messier Hollywood splits like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Affleck and Lopez also attended various premiers together post-divorce, showing there are seemingly no hard feelings.

Only time will tell exactly how things shake out with the potential sale of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mansion. It's got a wild price tag, so we'll have to wait for someone with deep pockets to purchase the place.