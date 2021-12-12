I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.

In the Wizarding World franchise, Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy, the young Slytherin with friends in high places. While he’s all grown up now , and seems to be much less villainous off screen, one thing he has in common with his cinematic counterpart is a penchant for picking up famous friends. Just take a look at one of his most recent Instagram posts:

It’s not every day that someone gets a chance to engage the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in a conversation, especially not right in the heart of the infamous Westminster Abbey. Tom Felton doesn’t really live an “every day” kind of life, though, so it makes sense that he’d have such an opportunity. As he explains in the accompanying caption, the cause for the occasion was the upcoming ITV special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas .

According to the channel’s description of the program, it will combine secular and multi-faith moments and personal reflections from numerous guests, including first responders, teachers, and members of the armed services. The goal of the program is to help the UK come together and remember the importance of mental health and human connection after a year and a half of trials, tribulations and COVID-19-related lockdowns.

While it’s not clear exactly what Tom Felton’s participation will be in the special, fans know he’s already done a lot to provide comfort to fans during this unprecedented time. He’s supplied fans with a steady stream of entertaining content, including videos of himself playing guitar, memes, and nostalgia-filled throwback photos from his Wizarding World days . In lieu of an in-person reunion last year, he hosted a virtual Holiday Home Party, including special guests like his on-screen dad, Jason Isaacs .

Now that the world is slowly resuming more pre-pandemic activities, the actor seems to be busier than ever , while still keeping fans in mind. In addition to filming the ITV special with William and Kate, he also recently teamed up with other Harry Potter alums like Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to film an upcoming reunion special. In celebration of the film series’ 20th anniversary, the HP crew headed back to another iconic, albeit fictional, UK landmark – Hogwarts.