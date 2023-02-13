Insider Claims Megan Fox Is Just Trolling Fans 'For Attention' Amid Alleged MGK Break-up

Celebrity couples are known for capturing the attention of the public, dating back decades. One of the pairings pairs been doing this the most lately is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who have made countless headlines for the unconventional ways they show affection . Most recently fans are wondering if they broke up, thanks to the Jennifer’s Body actress deleting their photos together, before deactivating her Instagram altogether. Although now an insider claims Fox is just trolling fans ‘for attention’ amid the alleged breakup with MGK.

The chatter about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly possibly splitting definitely surprised fans, as they recently attended the Grammys together and were even out during Super Bowl weekend. But things seemingly went south, as she posted a cryptic photo that hinted at him cheating and deleted images of MGK before deactivating her Instagram as a whole. But an anonymous insider recently offered ET about what’s possible going on in Fox’s mind right now, saying:

Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up. [She] also likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention.

Well, there you have it. While it remains to be seen if Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox will end up working it out, it seems like the latter celebrity might simply be having some fun with her social media presence during this time. All eyes were on her Instagram before it was taken down, so she’s certainly got our attention. As such, either break-up or reconciliation news will likely break the internet.

The anonymous source who spoke to ET also addressed how Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spending a ton of time together over the weekend prior to the rumored break-up. This includes some Super Bowl weekend festivities, with another quote reading:

Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine. Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great.

The chatter about Machine Gun Kelly possibly cheating on Megan Fox came from that final Instagram post. Specifically the caption, which quotes the Beyoncé song “Pray You Catch Me.” Both the song and album itself are about finding your spouse cheating, with Fox specifically posting the opening lyrics:

You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially split up, or if this is just another false alarm. As the anonymous source referenced, The two A-listers are known for having ups and downs, and there are constant rumors about them breaking up. Although if their comments are any indication, Fox seems to be enjoying the way fans get riled up.