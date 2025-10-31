Someone Finally Asked Alexandra Daddario About Those Wonder Woman Fancasts

With the success of Superman on the big screen, the new DC Universe under James Gunn is off to a solid start. While there’s a lot we don’t know about what upcoming DC movies we will see, and when we will see them, some things are all but certain, like the fact that we will see other top-tier DC heroes, like Wonder Woman, at some point.

Of course, to get Wonder Woman on the big screen, somebody has to play that role. Many names have been suggested as potential future Amazons, including Ana de Armas and Adria Adjorna, but one name that has been at the top of fancast lists for a long time is Alexandra Daddario. Speaking with ScreenRant, the actress says she would love to work with James Gunn if the opportunity presented itself, but apparently, she had no idea people were campaigning on her behalf for the role. She said…

Of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity, but I wasn't aware that that was going on.

On the one hand, I wouldn’t expect Alexandra Daddario to have the time to scroll through social media to see what everybody is saying about her. That said, with the sheer volume of Daddario as Wonder Woman fan art that is out in the world, I’m surprised some friend of hers hasn’t shown her at least some of it.

As Rosario Dawson’s casting as Ahsoka Tano has shown us, when fan interest in a certain actress grows to a particular point, studios notice. It doesn’t mean the casting will actually happen, but while Alexandra Daddario may not have known that fans want to see her as Wonder Woman, it’s unlikely that James Gunn doesn’t know it.

From the very beginning of Gunn’s DCU, we knew a Wonder Woman-related project, a prequel series called Paradise Lost, was in the plan. Since then, Gunn has revealed that a Wonder Woman-specific project is in early development. As that happens, we can guess we’ll begin to see even more fan art, even if Daddario doesn’t actually see any of it, though she says she appreciates the support. She also said…

I have to be honest, I haven't seen any of that [fan art]. I'm flattered to hear that it's happening.

Some other potential future DC stars, like fan favorite Batman, Alan Ritchson, have said plainly that they would love the role if it were offered. Daddario stops short of saying she wants to be Wonder Woman or that she would consider the role if it were offered to her, but she also doesn't say she has no interest.

James Gunn has made it clear that the casting conversation doesn’t start until the script is done, so, likely, he couldn’t tell you who the right actress to play Wonder Woman could even be. It feels like a safe bet, however, that Alexandra Daddario’s name will at least be mentioned, and if anybody has any questions about how she might look in the role, just ask the internet. They have the pictures.