Margot Robbie Is 100% Known For Her Feet In Movies, But I Still Didn't See Her Talking About 'Rawdogging On A Flight' Coming

It’s no secret that Margot Robbie’s feet have become the internet’s obsession . With her showing up barefoot in The Wolf of Wall Street andBarbie, those twinkle toes are made for walking. However, while the Aussie actress is 100% known for her feet, I didn’t see it coming that she’d talk about “rawdogging on a flight,” and you’d be surprised what that means.

Whether Margot Robbie’s feet are dirty in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood or perfect soles in Barbie, you can’t deny that fans can’t stop looking at them. So, with that in mind, I thought she was referring to her toes when she brought up "rawdogging on a flight" during an interview with Capital FM. However, it actually has a double meaning, as you can learn via this hilarious conversation she had with Jacob Elordi:

A post shared by Capital (@capitalofficial) A photo posted by on

There you have it. “Rawdogging on a flight” is doing absolutely nothing but staring into space on a flight. I could never do that for hours if I’m wide awake. However, I do think it could mean something else, too. Like Robbie’s Wuthering Heights costar Jacob Elordi said, I thought the I, Tonya actress was talking about having her “digits” out during the flight when she brought this up.

Amid the misunderstanding, everyone involved in Capital FM’s interview laughed at Margot Robbie’s trending phrase. However, she claimed that she can’t take credit for the hilarious vocabulary:

I swear, I didn’t label that just then. Okay, I’m getting nods in the room. I didn’t make that name up. This is what the internet called it.

It’s okay, Margot Robbie, we believe you. In fact, Seinfeld’s Patrick Warburton said in an Instagram reel back in March 2025 that he felt like the man responsible for the trending phrase. In an episode of the popular sitcom, his character, David Puddy, annoyed his girlfriend, Elaine, when she noticed that all he wanted to do on the flight was stare at the seat in front of him and nothing else. So folks, the comedic actor is the real culprit here.

The Oscar-nominated actress should know all about the internet’s habit of coming up with the weirdest obsessions. She’s the one who googled herself and discovered that her feet were the topic of discussion among her fans.

Fortunately, Robbie said she felt “nice” about the internet’s fascination with her feet compared to being weirded out by it. However, if the rumor is true that the star’s famous feet are allegedly insured for “tens of millions,” it’s no wonder she feels the need to protect her precious gemstones.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Margot Robbie’s feet may be the internet’s obsession, but “rawdogging on a flight” may come as a close second. While we know the expression is about doing nothing on a flight, maybe we should keep it that way compared to anyone airing out their “digits” to other passengers.