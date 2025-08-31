Jackson Rathbone Just Revealed Why His Hair Looked Insane In Twilight: New Moon, And M. Night Shyamalan Was Involved

The Twilight movies make for some of the best vampire movies in recent memory (especially when you factor in its hold on a massive fanbase). However, even the biggest Twilight supporters will be first to point out some wonky hairstyling and makeup choices during the franchise, especially when it comes to the vampires. Recently, Jackson Rathbone spoke openly about what was going on with his hair throughout the movies, and it sounds like it was a rollercoaster for the actor.

During an interview with MsMojo, the actor behind the role of Jasper Hale in the Twilight cast explained the journey with his character’s hair across the five years he was making the saga. Jackson Rathbone started by saying in the first Twilight movie, he used his genuine hair with the hairstyling team dyeing it blonde. However, for some reason they “didn’t know how to deal” with his curly, wavy hair from there. Here’s what happened for New Moon:

While we were filming Twilight: New Moon, I was filming M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender at the same time. So I had a very, very distinct haircut for that character, Sokka. So, they had to wig me for the second Twilight film. But, they tried to match my wig to my real hair and they didn’t do a great job.

While fans talk a lot about the issues they had with M. Night Shyamalan’s take on The Last Airbender , Rathbone was certainly trying his best to embody the look of Sokka for the movie all while also playing a vampire in the Twilight sequel. However, when he got a wig for the second movie, he wasn’t a fan of it. As he continued:

And I was really young, and I didn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. And I didn’t want to say ‘This is a horrible wig’. So I just said: ‘Yay.’ And, I did it.

The actor must have been 24 at the time, and he only had a few acting credits to his name at the time. So it’s understandable that he didn’t speak up about the wig, but the fans sure did when New Moon came out. It was noticeably different from his hair in the first movie, and didn’t really match his skin tone the best either. As Rathbone explained further:

And then the third movie was a wig again, slightly better. And then the fourth and fifth movie was my hair again.

Jackson Rathbone certainly wasn’t the only actor on Twilight who had a lot of wigs throughout these movies. That was also the case for most of the cast, with Bella’s Eclipse wig being one of the best examples of a not-great wig. Anyways, all this time later, the Twilight wigs are a funny aspect of the movies for fans to lightly comment on, knowing the cast were not into them either.

The problems with wigs in 2025 movies and TV persist given The Hunting Wives ’ wigs recently went viral too. You can actually see Rathbone in the whole Twilight Saga back in theaters this Halloween season, as announced this week.