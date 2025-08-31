Jackson Rathbone Just Revealed Why His Hair Looked Insane In Twilight: New Moon, And M. Night Shyamalan Was Involved
The Twilight actor broke down what was going on with Jasper's hair.
The Twilight movies make for some of the best vampire movies in recent memory (especially when you factor in its hold on a massive fanbase). However, even the biggest Twilight supporters will be first to point out some wonky hairstyling and makeup choices during the franchise, especially when it comes to the vampires. Recently, Jackson Rathbone spoke openly about what was going on with his hair throughout the movies, and it sounds like it was a rollercoaster for the actor.
During an interview with MsMojo, the actor behind the role of Jasper Hale in the Twilight cast explained the journey with his character’s hair across the five years he was making the saga. Jackson Rathbone started by saying in the first Twilight movie, he used his genuine hair with the hairstyling team dyeing it blonde. However, for some reason they “didn’t know how to deal” with his curly, wavy hair from there. Here’s what happened for New Moon:
While fans talk a lot about the issues they had with M. Night Shyamalan’s take on The Last Airbender, Rathbone was certainly trying his best to embody the look of Sokka for the movie all while also playing a vampire in the Twilight sequel. However, when he got a wig for the second movie, he wasn’t a fan of it. As he continued:
The actor must have been 24 at the time, and he only had a few acting credits to his name at the time. So it’s understandable that he didn’t speak up about the wig, but the fans sure did when New Moon came out. It was noticeably different from his hair in the first movie, and didn’t really match his skin tone the best either. As Rathbone explained further:
Jackson Rathbone certainly wasn’t the only actor on Twilight who had a lot of wigs throughout these movies. That was also the case for most of the cast, with Bella’s Eclipse wig being one of the best examples of a not-great wig. Anyways, all this time later, the Twilight wigs are a funny aspect of the movies for fans to lightly comment on, knowing the cast were not into them either.
The problems with wigs in 2025 movies and TV persist given The Hunting Wives’ wigs recently went viral too. You can actually see Rathbone in the whole Twilight Saga back in theaters this Halloween season, as announced this week.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
