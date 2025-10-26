Jennifer Lawrence Needed The Tea, Asked Robert Pattinson About The Time Trump Tweeted About His Breakup With Kristen Stewart

Jennifer Lawrence has always loved the tea, and that’s one of the things that fans love about her. She’s famously a Real Housewives fan and has gotten close with the Kardashians because of her love of their shows. Lawrence apparently took her dishy curiosity to a new level when she recently worked with Robert Pattinson, though. That's because the Oscar winner admitted to asking her co-star about Donald Trump tweeting about his 2012 breakup with Kristen Stewart.

The Hunger Games icon recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she chatted about her new film with the former Twilight star , Die My Love. When asked if she and her scene-partner bonded over their shared history of being successful franchise actors, Lawrence revealed they didn’t really talk about it. However, she did confirm she asked him about the now-infamous tweets from the current President of the United States about his then-breakup. As seen in a video shared to the BBC's TikTok, Norton said:

I mean if you think I didn’t ask him about Donald Trump tweeting about the breakup with Kristen… obviously [I did].

For context, back in the early 2010s, co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were in a relationship (which still draws interest today) during production on the Twilight films. This all seemed to go sideways when photos of Stewart kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders hit the tabloids.

This was a huge story at the time, and pop culture aficionados were riveted -- and that included Donald Trump, who tweeted not once, not twice, but eleven times about the cheating scandal. Amid his appeal, Trump urged Pattinson to end things with Stewart. The whole situation was garnered considerable buzz, and the optics are now even more interesting, given Trump's current position as Commander and Chief.

All of that aside, I love that Lawrence asked Pattinson about it, and I’d honestly be curious to know how he responded, considering Pattinson is famously very private about his personal life. However, the Silver Linings Playbook star never been afraid of asking personal questions, and even once asked Kim Kardashian while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! who her craziest ex was. Lawrence as historically always been open herself and seems like a fun, comfortable person to talk to (and maybe even share some gossip with). Of course, whether or not Pattinson was willing to be open about the cheating situation is unknown to the general public.

On the whole, this is a wild piece of pop culture history, especially considering how strangely invested President Trump was. Still, it’s kind of hard NOT to ask about it, so I probably would have done the same thing as Jennifer Lawrence. Kristen Stewart has addressed it over the years, and joked about it in her 2017 SNL monologue, so it would appear it’s not still a sensitive subject.

The Trump/social media situation aside, it seems Lawrence and Pattinson had a blast working together, whether it was Pattinson joining a gals-hang out, or reheating old tea. I can totally see these two having great chemistry, and I can’t wait to see it play out on the big screen.

See Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in Die My Love when it is theatrically released on November 7th. Fans feeling nostalgic over this moment in pop culture history being brought back into the light can also revisit Pattinson and his former flame in the Twilight movies, which are now streaming with a Hulu subscription.