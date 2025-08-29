The Hunting Wives Has Wild Wigs, And Malin Akerman Confirmed She Had Issues With Hers: ‘It Was Not Great’
"I'm not gonna lie..."
The Hunting Wives is one of those 2025 Netflix releases that’s been all the rage since it became available to stream in July. The title, which is only playing for those with a Netflix subscription in the U.S., has remained in the Top 10 for five weeks straight with critics applauding it, and audiences talking about its nudity and soapy pizazz. But another popular topic around the show is Malin Akerman’s wigs on the show.
Fans have been talking a lot about the leading star’s wig, with Twitter calling it everything from “diabolical” to “sexy” and just plain old “bad”. When Akerman was asked about it on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she shared the real reason for Margo’s odd wig situation. As she started to tell in her words:
As the actress explained, she was fitted for her Hunting Wives wig in Los Angeles, before heading to North Carolina to shoot the show, but once she tried it on the series' creator Rebecca Cutter was not happy with how it turned out. As Akerman continued:
This was during a screen test for The Hunting Wives, but apparently there wasn’t enough time to order a new one, so Akerman recalls the “poor” hair lady on set going through a box of wigs she had on hand and having the actress try them on before one of them (which was not made for her specific head) ended up being the wig she wore on the shoot. Akerman also said this:
Once Akerman’s new wig did come in, it ended up being a lighter color than the first one she was wearing, so they decided to film a scene where Margo is getting her hair done in order to explain her different hair for the rest of the season. It’s wild how things like that happen on sets, right? For anyone who clocked this while watching the show, hopefully you can feel validated now!
When the host asked Akerman why she wore a wig in the first place, the actress shared that she had a bob at the time, and actually has had some thyroid problems which would have complicated Margo's hair being long and full like it is in the show. However, should there be another season, she thinks she would handle things differently. As she said:
Given the success of The Hunting Wives on the 2025 TV schedule, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Season 2, but we’ll have to wait and see. For now, enjoy the first season’s funny array of wigs.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.