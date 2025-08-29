The Hunting Wives Has Wild Wigs, And Malin Akerman Confirmed She Had Issues With Hers: ‘It Was Not Great’

The Hunting Wives is one of those 2025 Netflix releases that’s been all the rage since it became available to stream in July. The title, which is only playing for those with a Netflix subscription in the U.S., has remained in the Top 10 for five weeks straight with critics applauding it, and audiences talking about its nudity and soapy pizazz. But another popular topic around the show is Malin Akerman’s wigs on the show.

Fans have been talking a lot about the leading star’s wig, with Twitter calling it everything from “diabolical” to “sexy” and just plain old “bad”. When Akerman was asked about it on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she shared the real reason for Margo’s odd wig situation. As she started to tell in her words:

I had a wig fitting in L.A. and they go off and make a wig that is sized for my head. Well, we get to North Carolina [to film the show] and put the wig on, and it fits great, but it's not quite the color or the shape that we had talked about.

As the actress explained, she was fitted for her Hunting Wives wig in Los Angeles, before heading to North Carolina to shoot the show, but once she tried it on the series' creator Rebecca Cutter was not happy with how it turned out. As Akerman continued:

She's like, 'Oh, this isn't what we talked about. This isn't the wig that we were hoping for.’ It looked a little bit like I'd walked out of Dallas or Dynasty. I'm not gonna lie, it was not great.

This was during a screen test for The Hunting Wives, but apparently there wasn’t enough time to order a new one, so Akerman recalls the “poor” hair lady on set going through a box of wigs she had on hand and having the actress try them on before one of them (which was not made for her specific head) ended up being the wig she wore on the shoot. Akerman also said this:

You see me getting glammed up, and I've got like tin foil in my hair on the wig because the new wig was lighter.

Once Akerman’s new wig did come in, it ended up being a lighter color than the first one she was wearing, so they decided to film a scene where Margo is getting her hair done in order to explain her different hair for the rest of the season. It’s wild how things like that happen on sets, right? For anyone who clocked this while watching the show, hopefully you can feel validated now!

When the host asked Akerman why she wore a wig in the first place, the actress shared that she had a bob at the time, and actually has had some thyroid problems which would have complicated Margo's hair being long and full like it is in the show. However, should there be another season, she thinks she would handle things differently. As she said:

Thinking of dyeing it and putting extensions in and stuff, it was just gonna start falling out. If we get a second season, we're going to go with the dyeing.

Given the success of The Hunting Wives on the 2025 TV schedule, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Season 2, but we’ll have to wait and see. For now, enjoy the first season’s funny array of wigs.