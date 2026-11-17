It's a wild time for the superhero genre, specifically on the DC side of things. James Gunn's departure as co-CEO of the studio broke the internet, and fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order have countless questions about what comes next. I've been especially curious about the future of The Penguin (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and now we have an idea about what's going on behind the scenes.

The Penguin is a spinoff of The Batman, and became an Emmy-winning hit after it arrived on HBO. The TV series made me way more invested in Matt Reeves' franchise, and I desperately want a sophomore season to be green lit. During Deadline's recent report about where things stand at DC, it claims that The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc is "in talks" to produce a Poison Ivy series. Unfortunately, the studio is focused on The Batman: Part II before it can plan any potential return to The Penguin.

The Batman: Part II is in the midst of filming, following delays and Matt Reeves' departure due to a family issue. Amidst leadership shakeups, the studio is seemingly focused on getting that title in the can. Fingers crossed that we we get more of The Penguin whenever that movie is finally completed.

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(Image credit: HBO)

The idea of Lauren LeFranc producing a Poison Ivy TV series is a thrilling one, although that developing project isn't set within the Matt Reeves Batman universe. I'll be sat if/when that show comes to life, but I also really need to see more of The Penguin, particularly Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone/ The Hangman.

Sofia was one of the main protagonists of The Penguin, and the actress' performance was incredible and earned her an Emmy Award. Unfortunately, Milioti won't be part of The Batman: Part II, despite her popularity among fans. What's more, Colin Farrell claimed he's only in two scenes of the forthcoming sequel. So why not put Cobblepot and Falcone center stage for a second installment of the acclaimed HBO series?

Right now there are countless questions about upcoming DC movies, and what's coming next for the burgeoning DC Universe. We're currently only a few installments into the original plans for Gunn's first slate of projects, titled Gods and Monsters. His replacement Jeremy Latcham is expected to start his run as the new CEO of the studio on December 1st, so maybe we'll get more information then.

As of now, The Batman: Part II is expected to arrive in theaters on February 18th, 2028. If we have to wait that long before getting more news about The Penguin's future, fans like me are going to have to continue practicing patience. Give us more of Sofia Falcone, you cowards!