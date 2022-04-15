Jamie Dornan Reacts To Those Ongoing James Bond Rumors

Every British and Irish actor under the age of 50 has been thrown into the contest to replace Daniel Craig. Of course, frontrunners like Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy have kept a steady lead with some surprise names popping up recently. Another name still in the mix is Belfast’s Jamie Dornan. He’s been an early-on favorite, despite his fluctuating rank amongst the odds. While some actors have given their take on becoming the international superspy, Dornan has kept mum about the speculation until now. The actor finally reacted to those persistent Bond rumors.

The Belfast actor spilled to Esquire what he thinks of those 007 rumors floating around the internet. Jamie Dornan seemed a little skittish about taking on the iconic role, as he spoke about the “prejudgment” associated with major franchises like Bond. It appeared to be a sticking point as he professed his disgust over audiences’ prejudging an actor before they can see their take on the character. But that didn’t deter the James Bond conversation from coming up as the Fifty Shades actor commented:

It’s fun and it’s a cool thing to be in the mix for that sort of thing. I do think it’s very transparent in terms of if you look at that list, there’s not one person on that list who doesn’t have some content at the moment that’s doing well.

He is definitely amongst spectacular company. Every actor rumored to be in the running to be Craig’s successor is hugely popular and constantly on viewer’s screens – big and small. As seen in the Fifty Shades film series, Jamie Dornan has proven he can be suave and dominant in certain scenarios. Action films like Robin Hood proved he is capable of handling intense action and dangerous moments. So, he might be one of the best candidates for the role. The only question is… will he take on the iconic spy?

The film and TV actor has some stiff competition to take over the Bond mantle. Of course, Regé-Jean Page has kept a steady lead for months despite faltering to Justice League actor Henry Cavill once. At the same time, Tom Hardy’s name has declined as the likes of Michael Fassbender and Poldark’s Aidan Parker have entered the race. Even the Bridgerton alum’s former castmate Jonathan Bailey has emerged as a new candidate in those 007 conversations. Plus Uncharted’s Tom Holland pitched himself as a contender with a new take on the spy. Only time will tell who might appear as the next James Bond for a new generation.

In the meantime, Jamie Dornan actor will get a taste of the spy life after signing on to Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone. While fans wait to see who the next Bond will be, you can check out these new spy movies and TV shows to keep them busy. But if you still miss the international spy, you can watch every James Bond film, including the Daniel Craig era, by subscribing to Amazon Prime.