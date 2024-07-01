‘He’s A Keeper’: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Reveals How Her Fiancé Earned The Actor’s Approval

2023 was a bit of a whirlwind for the Foxx family, as Jamie was hospitalized after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. Thankfully though, the actor has since recovered and has something exciting to look forward to. His beloved daughter, Corinne, is engaged and is in the process of planning for her nuptials. The media personality recently shared some details on her fiancé. In doing so, she opened up about just how her beau managed to earn the approval of her famous father. And, quite frankly, the young man deserves some credit for the way he proved himself to be a “keeper.”

30-year-old Corinne Foxx is set to walk down the aisle with Joe Hooten, and the two seem excited over the prospect of exchanging vows. Of course, it was inevitable that the groom would have to win over his father-in-law at some point. I can’t imagine the prospect of having to somehow get into the good graces of an Oscar winner. But, as Corinne explained to ET , her partner managed to do that in stunning fashion. The situation in question happened during a family vacation:

We were in Hawai'i on a snorkeling tour and none of my family knows how to swim. So, we're all in the middle of the ocean [and] everyone starts drowning. One by one, my fiancé dived in, brought some back, dived in, brought some back. My dad said, 'He's a keeper! He saved the family.'

Talk about making a serious impression! The co-host of Beat Shazam didn’t specify whether this happened before or after Joe Hooten got down on one knee. Regardless, it sounds like her relatives, including her beloved father, were all impressed. I’d imagine that not many people can say that they saved their girlfriend or fiancé’s family. So I’d say he’s more than proven that he’ll be a protector when called upon.

Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten confirmed their engagement back in December 2023. While it’s unknown exactly when the two started dating, a profile piece in Page Six notes that they first became acquainted in 2018 at the University of Southern California. The 47 Meters Down: Uncaged alum announced the engagement in an Instagram post, which you can see below:

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx) A photo posted by on

That big news was a sweet capper to what had been an unpredictable year for the star, her father and their family. Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 while filming Netflix’s Back in Action and, at the time, his family confirmed the news though didn’t get into specifics. Speculation surrounding his condition subsequently ran rampant and, all the while, Corinne provided hopeful updates . Jamie eventually opened up about the medical incident that July, confirming he was OK and, since then, he’s seemingly been easing back into his usual routine. Sources previously alleged that Foxx was settling back into work just fine, and Corinne provided some glowing sentiments in that regard during her interview:

He's doing so great, he's doing amazing. [I'm] so grateful to be able to work on [Beat Shazam] with him and spend so much time with him. He's playing a lot of pickleball! That man and pickleball; it's like he's playing twice a day every day... It's a whole thing. He's fully in it.

So it would seem that the beloved actor will be ready to walk his daughter down the aisle, which is a prospect Corinne Foxx joked about with ET. I’m happy for the family as she, Jamie and their family prepare to celebrate her impending marriage. And I’m also glad that Joe Hooten not only earned his future father-in-law’s approval but also that he saved his prospective family members during that trip.

Those eager to see Jamie Foxx doing what he does best should grab a Netflix subscription so that they can stream Back in Action when it drops on the stream this coming November 15. You can also find information about other big releases by checking out the 2024 movie schedule .