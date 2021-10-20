Jamie Foxx Talks Why He’ll Never Get Married Following Split From Katie Holmes After 6 Years

For years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were Hollywood’s favorite undercover couple. Many fans were hoping the couple would go the distance despite never confirming their relationship. Unfortunately, those dreams were dashed as the couple reportedly called it quit in 2019 after years of breakup rumors. Now, Foxx seems to be enjoying his bachelorhood. Those betting on the Oscar winner moving from Leonardo DiCaprio territory into George Clooney mode may have to cut their losses. The Just Mercy star broke down why he’ll never get married.

Since breaking up with Katie Holmes, there seemingly hasn’t been anyone new on Jamie Foxx’s arm for some time. But Foxx hasn’t felt any pressure to start dating again let alone get married. The Oscar winner’s idea of the average American family was different from everyone else’s. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star spoke on why marriage just isn’t for him.

Here’s the thing, I’m not cookie cutter. The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me.

But the multihyphenate wasn’t speaking out of turn about marriage not being him. Jamie Foxx told E! News he did feel some pressure early on. The Hollywood star revealed his daughter Corrine initially wanted him to get married. She was influenced by being around her friends’ families. The younger Foxx’s perspective changed as she got older. Around that time, she witnessed those marriages falling apart and ending in divorce.

Witnessing those families splitting apart led to his two daughters easing up about marriage. Jamie Foxx appeared to take pride in the family he’s cultivated for himself. The Soul star said about the relationship he shared with daughters:

The pressure of me being married they don’t even talk about it. I don’t think we’ve had conversations about it. They just love their daddy and I just keep moving.

Overall, Jamie Foxx was content with his current situation. He gets to revel in his singlehood while being there for his daughters whenever they need him. As the multi-hyphenate pointed out, having the nuclear American Dream isn’t for everyone. With his career and family being his main priorities, bringing a wife into the situation may leave her lower on Foxx’s list of priorities. At least, his daughters understand their father is loving his life and time.

Being single seemed to fit in with Jamie Foxx’s current lifestyle. Maybe marriage isn’t suitable right now, but you can never say never to any life change. With the pressure of marriage off the table, Jamie Foxx has carried on with his busy career. He has so much on his plate with films like All-Star Weekend and They Cloned Tyrone coming down the pipeline. Audiences will see him next as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on Dec. 17.