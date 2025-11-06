I Love That The Trailer For Michelle Pfeiffer's Christmas Movie Oh. What. Fun. Is A Hilarious PSA About Why Moms Deserve The Spotlight
Everyone say it with me: "Thank you, mom."
Let’s be real, we all need to thank our moms more. Even if we do it a lot already, we can do it more, especially when it comes to what they do for their families during the holidays. Now, Michelle Pfeiffer's Christmas film on the 2025 movie schedule is emphasizing that even further, as the first trailer for Oh. What. Fun. is a hilarious PSA about why “moms truly deserve the spotlight.”
Ahead of Oh. What. Fun.’s premiere for those with an Amazon Prime subscription on December 3, the first trailer for the Michael Showalter comedy fully highlights just how chaotic the holidays can be. It also shines a bright spotlight on the MVPs' moms are during the most wonderful time of the year (and anytime of the year, really).
The sea of “Mom” calls at the start of the trailer hilariously underlines that this movie is a PSA for mom appreciation immediately. I also can’t get over how Dominic Sessa’s character is introduced with a scene where he's telling his mother that his girlfriend dumped him and he needs a cinnamon roll. Talk about unaware...can he at least say hello first?
Then, the point really gets hammered home as a voice-over comes in to say:
They really do work so hard (I know that’s true from personal experience), and yes, they deserve all the credit. So, it makes sense that in this story, when Pfeiffer’s Claire gets burnt out on Christmas and isn’t getting the recognition she deserves, she decides to do anything but be home for the holidays.
What follows appears to be a hilarious road trip comedy that leads Claire to a contest for great moms. Meanwhile, her family is left trying to pull off Christmas without her, and they’re, to put it lightly, struggling.
It’s all hilarious, too, especially the parts where Claire's husband (Denis Leary) and his kids are trying to figure out how to Christmas (seriously, they're lost without mom).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Speaking of the cast for this new streaming movie, it is stacked. Led by Michelle Pfeiffer, Oh. What. Fun. also stars Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, Joan Chen, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu and Maude Apatow. That is such a fun crew made up of both legends and up-and-coming stars, and I cannot wait to see them all in this film that looks full of Christmas chaos.
Amazon Prime can help you with all your holiday needs, especially when it comes to quick shipping for gifts. However, it can also provide great Christmas movies. That includes Oh. What. Fun., which will be available on Prime Video starting December 3.
Hopefully, as all of their characters learn that their mom needs more credit, Pfeiffer’s character is able to find some peace and the appreciation she deserves. I also hope she makes it home for the holidays, and her husband and kids give her the biggest hugs, infinite thank yous, and all the help she desires.
Meanwhile, for all of you reading this and planning to watch what will likely be a great Amazon Prime movie, say thank you to your mom or the parental figure in your life who works around the clock for you. They deserve the credit, and I’m thrilled that a Christmas movie now exists that will give them it and encourage viewers to show all the love toward those who make the holidays so full of happiness and cheer.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
