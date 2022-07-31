Jason Momoa And Eiza González Shared A Motorcycle Ride Following His Accident, But Are The Two Back Together?

Much of the public was surprised back in January when Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they were divorcing . Momoa later shut down rumors of a reconciliation with Bonet and, shortly after, he was linked to actress Eiza González after a red carpet appearance in April. By June, Momoa and González had reportedly broken up but, just recently, they were spotted taking a motorcycle ride together, not long after the Aquaman actor’s accident. But all of this begs one question: are the two actually back together.

Photos of the two stars riding Jason Momoa’s bike in Malibu were taken this past week. It was a sweet moment for sure, but it was also a bit of a head-scratcher, considering that the two were said to have broken up last month. Interestingly, weeks ago, Momoa and González were spotted exiting a London restaurant after their breakup. Sources for People dropped some details on what’s going on between the two, claiming that there is some kind of spark between the pair:

There is an attraction there. Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can.

This information falls in line with past reports on the two stars, as it was said that the two had a pretty jovial relationship. Even when it was reported that they’d broken up, the source claimed that they did still “love” each other in a sense. However, it was also said that the stars have a lot on their plates at the moment, thanks to their busy careers. Another statement from the same insider here seemed to back this up:

They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city. They enjoy it. It's not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now.

Regardless of whether this recent ride actually indicates a romance, it’s just great to see that Jason Momoa is doing well and able to ride the bikes that he loves so much. A week ago, Momoa was in a head-on collision , in which his Oldsmobile muscle car ran into a motorcycle near the Calabasas area. The person riding the cycle reportedly crossed into the actor’s lane on the bend on Old Topanga Canyon Road. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and, just days later, Momoa was touting his love of motorcycles (as he does quite often).

These days, the fan-favorite leading man has been keeping busy in a number of ways. He’s been filming the highly anticipated Fast X alongside Vin Diesel, who shared a shirtless photo of the DC star from the set. Jason Momoa also lined up a Universal comedy a few months ago, adding to his growing list of upcoming projects. He did get some downtime, though, as he and Jared Leto took a vacation together .