I Can’t Get Enough Of Jennifer Aniston And Julie Andrews’ Faces When They Found Out How Many Jimmy Choos Reese Witherspoon Negotiated To Keep From Legally Blonde

It’s been over two decades since Reese Witherspoon and the cast of Legally Blonde pierced the pop culture zeitgeist. But that doesn’t mean the film’s lead doesn’t have a few mementos to remind her of her time playing Elle Woods in that 2001 film. During a talk show appearance, Witherspoon actually revealed just how many Jimmy Choos she negotiated to keep from the film. Jennifer Aniston and Julie Andrews were present when the information was divulged, and their faces were just priceless!

Reese Witherspoon has proven time and time again that Elle Woods has not left her heart. We’ve seen her rock the iconic bedazzled bikini when announcing Legally Blonde 3 and go pink with a fall coat that would make the Harvard Law student proud. Turns out that The Morning Show actress once revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she got to keep Elle Woods' entire wardrobe. If you’re curious how many Jimmy Choos belonging to her iconic character that she owns, here’s the shocking answer (as revealed via an Instagram video):

Like, 77. I had it written in my contract!

To say that’s a lot of shoes would be an understatement! Now, I’m curious how big that walk-in closet is. While the reveal of that exact number is surprising, it's the the looks on Jennifer Aniston and Julie Andrews’ faces that really make this moment so great. I can’t say I blame them, considering that number of footwear can fit an entire boutique. See their expressions (which I can't stop replaying) down below:

It's particularly humorous to see Dame Julie Andrews lose composure for a brief second. The actress rarely ever seems rattled in public, so it's definitely refreshing to see that here. And, of course, Jennifer Aniston's expression is perfect as well.

There's a lot to appreciate about Elle Woods and, while her brains are certainly among those attributes, her style is also A+. The really snazzy dresser of a character has an outfit for every occasion, with matching accessories and hairstyles to go with it. Those fits included pink power suits, chic berets, and even a bunny costume that would make Regina George jealous. With so many fashion ensembles, you can understand why Reese Witherspoon needed to be the proud owner of those costumes.

Since Legally Blonde has become a cultural touchstone, many fans have since been inspired to dress up like Elle Woods, too. The early 2000s hit produces hot Halloween costume ideas, as Elle-inspired rectangular sunglasses, purses, coats and skirts are still all the rage.

Even a number of celebrities appreciate Elle Woods. Florence Pugh went all pink on LB's 20th anniversary. Also, Kerry Washington recreated the infamous pool scene while wearing a blue bedazzled bikini. Even Mindy Kaling, who's co-writing the third entry in the legal comedy franchise, followed suit (pardon the pun) with her own pool post.

Considering that Reese Witherspoon owns 77 of her character’s shoes, I’d say that’s enough footwear to last the Sweet Home Alabama star for a lifetime. Then again, with the actress’s love of fashion, I wouldn’t be surprised if she continued to fill her closet with other costumes from her movies. I'm sure Jennifer Aniston and Julie Andrews would be among those surprised if she did.

If you’d like to see Elle Woods and her many shoes make an appearance, Legally Blonde is streamable with a Prime Video subscription. That same membership will eventually also allow you access to the upcoming Elle Woods prequel series.