See Kerry Washington Flawlessly Recreate Reese Witherspoon’s Iconic Pool Scene From Legally Blonde

In the years since Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde hit theaters, many fans have felt inspired to recreate iconic moments from the comedy. Of course, one of the standout scenes is Elle Woods’ Harvard University video essay, during which she makes her appeal for admittance to the institution’s law school. What made the scene so iconic, though, is that Woods records herself from a pool. While fans have mimicked the scene multiple times, one new recreation may strike a different chord, as Witherspoon’s Little Fire Everywhere co-star, Kerry Washington, did a flawless take on it.

Of course, viewers know how close the actresses are, as they were friends even before they starred in and produced the Hulu miniseries. So Kerry Washington’s homage to the classic rom-com shouldn’t be a tremendous surprise. The Scandal actress did her best Elle Woods impression as she floated in her pool. You can see how her Legally Blonde recreation compared to Reese Witherspoon’s original scene by checking out Washington’s Instagram post down below:

The Django Unchained alum just let Elle do the talking, as she effortlessly paddled the pool water. Accentuating the video with the film’s signature song “Perfect Day,” however, was the cherry on top. It's said that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, and that's definitely clear in the video involving the Little Fires Everywhere co-stars.

While the Save the Last Dance actress isn’t the first to pay tribute to Legally Blonde, her pool scene may be one of the better offerings. Others have done the film's lead character justice, though. Black Widow’s Florence Pugh went full Elle Woods in a pink minidress and platform heels for the film’s European press tour last year. It might’ve been a mere coincidence, but her photos were taken on the film’s 20th anniversary. Of course, Wicked’s Ariana Grande pulled off Wood’s hot pink look in the 2018 music video for "Thank U, Next," which had nods to other classic comedies as well. All of this love love proves fans are still craving more Elle in their lives, which is why they're surely eager for more updates on Legally Blonde 3.

With the threequel still in development, one has to wonder if Kerry Washington could find he way into the movie. She already pitched herself for a new Space Jam movie, so why can't this latest video be an audition tape?. The Emmy winner could be a good addition to the movie, especially considering that she has great on-screen chemistry with the project's star.

Reese Witherspoon and the cast of Legally Blonde have been busy since the first film premiered but, hopefully, many of them (along with Kerry Washington) can get back together for that third movie. While you await more updates, you can revisit every hot-pink moment by streaming the original 2001 movie and its sequel with an Amazon Prime subscription.