Jennifer Garner And Look-Alike Daughter Rocked Matching Looks To The White House State Dinner

Jennifer Garner has always been a fashion icon in my eyes, I mean, did you see 13 Going on 30? That dress is still iconic. Now, she’s just proving this point again as she and her daughter Violet Affleck rocked the White House State Dinner in matching black gowns.

According to Town and Country , Garner and her daughter had their night on the town on Affleck's 17th birthday, and boy did they celebrate in style. It’s so adorable to see Garner and her nearly identical daughter walking hand in hand into the event, looking fabulous. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Garner was rocking her new short hair , and a full-length Ralph Lauren gown with a high neck, and some gorgeous monochrome detail around the shoulders, Town and Country reported. The site also noted that Affleck wore a beautiful metallic midi dress by Carolina Herrera with shiny monochrome hearts all over it. Their looks were gorgeously coordinated in their monochrome black dresses, but Affleck added a small pop of color with her bright red heels to spice things up a bit, as you can see here:

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

The event was hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and was the first State Dinner of the president's administration. They welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the United States.

There were many other celebrities invited to the event on December 1, including Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who also brought her kid to the event, Stephen Colbert and his wife were photographed walking hand in hand into the event, and power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were also in attendance.

Seeing Garner and her daughter in public together is a rare sight. According to E! News the last time Violet was seen publicly was when her mom got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Their outing happened while Garner is starting to blend families with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and his wife Jennifer Lopez . Allegedly all seems to be well between Garner and Lopez , and they’ve reportedly “formed a very new friendship” and enjoy each other's company. Garner and Lopezs’ kids have also been spotted hanging out together. So, along with attending opulent events with their children, it also seems like everything is going smoothly at home between all the parents.

It’s nice to hear that Garner and her family are doing well, and seeing these gorgeous photos of the actress with her daughter makes it look like they are truly thriving.