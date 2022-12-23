Jennifer Garner Got Randomly Sat Next To One Of Her Movie Husbands On A Plane, And They Obviously Took A Picture Together

While celebrities lead much different lives than the rest of us in many ways, most of them also have to do all the same normal life things that the rest of us do. As such, it’s not uncommon for people to have celebrity sightings at theme parks or other at normal places where people go like airports and stores. It often mean celebrities must go places in disguise if they want to avoid being noticed. We see pictures going viral of one of us regular people with a celebrity they met while just going about their lives. Through random chance, sometimes celebrities themselves have celebrity moments, as Jennifer Garner recently did when she ran into former on screen husband Edgar Ramirez.

Jennifer Garner played husband and wife in the Netflix movie Yes Day last year, so the two know each other well. But Garner was clearly surprised to discover when she got on an airplane recently that the person she was sitting next to was her former co-star. The actress posted a picture of the on screen couple to Instagram .

Sometimes people randomly run into celebrities in places they don’t expect, like finding yourself getting a marriage license next to Ben Affleck and JLo, and sometimes people run into old friends in places they don’t expect. I suppose when you are a movie star, there’s a decent chance that both those things can happen to you in literally the exact same moment.

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez played husband and wife in the family film Yes Day that sees them as parents who have a tendency to say no to their children, and so work out a plan where mom and dad agree to say yes to whatever their kids ask of them (with some ground rules, of course.) The movie also starred current Netflix star, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, as one of the family’s children. She saw her on screen parents together and was also blown away by the coincidence, commenting, “You’re kidding” on the picture.

Edgar Ramirez would move on from Yes Day to play the villain in Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie. Jennifer Garner’s next project would be another Netflix movie, The Adam Project, which would give her another movie husband in Mark Ruffalo. The movie would also be reuniting that pair, who first appeared together in 13 Going On 30.

One assumes these two had a nice flight to wherever they were going and got to catch up on what’s been going on in their lives since they made a movie together. It can be fun to run into an old friend on an airplane. Unless you run out of things to talk about, then it can awkward. Hopefully it wasn’t a very long flight.