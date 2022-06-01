Jennifer Lopez Just Activated Summer Mode, And More Than 3 Million Fans Like Her Swimsuit

What better way to embrace the beginning of summer than seeing actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in her new swimsuit? She is certainly one of the most beautiful performers we have right now, and at the ripe young age of 52 years old, she still has the same kind of body as when she started as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color. Lopez is ready for summer as she shows off her new swimsuit that has the praise of over three million fans.

This summer will probably inspire a lot of people to show off their bikini bodies. Jennifer Lopez is one of them, as she posed for photos and a video of herself in a new bikini on Instagram . These are meant to be behind-the-scenes shots for her new documentary Halftime, which has a major focus on her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show .

We all know that Jennifer Lopez looks good in a bikini . With no flab or wrinkle in sight, women around the world would all kill for a body like that. In the video, we see her slowly spin around by the pool in a tiny, black triangle bikini with a butterfly-adorned duster and oversized sunglasses as accessories. Her Goldendoodle dog Tyson could not help but make a cameo in the video! This actress has not been one to shy away from showing off her body in the past considering one of her latest roles was playing a stripper in the crime comedy-drama film Hustlers. She’s continuing to look fit and fabulous.

In the brand new trailer for the Netflix documentary Halftime , we see that Jennifer Lopez in the middle of rehearsals for her 2020 Super Bowl show, as well as the disappointment of her Oscar snub for Hustlers . As we see her direct her ensemble dancers for her big moment, we also see glimpses of what her life as a singer and actress has been like. Audiences will also be able to see the routines that Jennifer Lopez has gone through getting into shape for her performances and dealing with sexist comments from interviewers, such as when someone asked her about her butt size. Being in the spotlight is never easy, but Jennifer Lopez will continue to triumph in anything she does.

Another person we see getting interviewed for the documentary is her fiancée, Ben Affleck. These two are an example of rekindled love , as they were together from mid-2002 to 2004, only to cancel their engagement. Now Lopez and Affleck have a second chance at happiness, as they are ready to tie the knot again. The Selena star has opened up about balancing her work life with her family life , in that once she gets married, she will be open to work opportunities while having her family come first. Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many talents who can sing, dance, act, and play the role of wife and mother to her family.