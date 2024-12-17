The Crowd Lost It After An Interviewer Told JLo In A Room Full Of People She's 'Getting Up There'

As we close out the 2024 movie schedule and get excited about 2025’s film releases , the anticipation for Jennifer Lopez’s next movie Unstoppable is growing. So, she’s been out and about promoting it while also reflecting on her long career. However, at a recent Q&A, the moderator joked about her age, and the crowd didn’t hold back their responses to the comment about the 55-year-old.

In a video from TMZ , Variety’s Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis brought up Lopez’s age, and it seemed to shock those in the audience. However, before we get into the few audience responses that could be heard, you can see what the editor said and how JLo responded by watching the video below:

As you can see, Davis joking that Lopez was “getting up there” in age left some members of the audience in shock. In the video, you can hear one person say “Wow,” another say “Rude,” and then a person said, “Did he just say that?”

Then, Lopez started to kindly respond and reflect on her career, with the back-and-forth going like this:

Lopez: It’s funny you say that I’m getting up there…

Davis: That was a joke, by the way.

The actress then continued to speak about why she’s so thankful to have had the support she’s had for so long. Overall, she didn’t seem bothered by the comment, as she said:

No, no, no, it’s because I want to say thank you to you guys, because we’ve been doing this a long time together. We’ve been doing this a long time, and you guys have been here with me. Today I was singing some new songs, and I went back and sang “Behind My Love,” which was my first song in 1999. And it’s that thing of like, what a journey this has been, and I honestly feel that the best is yet to come.

She then talked about her new movie Unstoppable, which was the film this event was based around, and spoke about how it and roles like it changed her and helped her grow.

Overall, JLo didn’t seem off-put by the comment, and the TMZ story noted that it did happen at an event that was a retrospective of her career. The report also mentioned that the singer had been interviewed by Davis early this month, and it seemed “clear they’d developed a solid rapport beforehand.” So, while the crowd didn’t love the joke, it didn’t seem like the woman it was about was bothered.

In fact, she was able to use the question to meaningfully reflect on her career. From Lopez’s best movies to her amazing music, she’s been a pop culture staple for decades, and she’s still thriving.

Now that we’ve gotten this response to a comment involving her age and the audience's reaction to it out of the way, let’s take a look forward, because Lopez’s future, as she mentioned, is looking bright.

While she and Ben Affleck got divorced , they worked together on the film Unstoppable, and they are both excited about its release. In fact, Affleck praised his ex-wife’s performance , calling her “spectacular.” Michael Goldenberg, the director of the film, also complimented both Lopez and her ex-husband, specifically saying that the actress was “literally a dream to work with.”