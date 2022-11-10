Jennifer Lopez Would Not Recommend Everyone Try Again With An Old Love, But Explains Why It Worked With Ben Affleck

Being a celebrity comes with some tricky complications, and there are definitely downsides to fame. Case in point: it makes one’s personal life a public matter, which is something that Jennifer Lopez knows all too well. She’s made countless headlines recently thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck , and their recent nuptials. JLo wouldn’t recommend everyone trying again with an old love, but recently explained why it worked for her and Affleck.

Bennifer was the hottest couple when they originally dated, starting the trend of celebrity couples names in the process. Fans and celebs alike were shook when they reunited, and were even more surprised when they eventually tied the knot in Vegas . Their love story has definitely turned heads, but JLo’s not saying this type of reunion is typical. As Lopez shared to Vogue while appearing on the December 2022 cover,

I don’t know that I recommend this for everybody. Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently. The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too. All we’ve ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you’re very young and wonder if you can have that again. Does it exist? Is it real? All those questions that I think everyone has.

Points were made. While plenty of folks out there might have sent a “u up?” text to their ex after seeing that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together, the singer/actress/producer acknowledges she’s largely the exception to the rule. And there are plenty of people who you simply outgrow permanently. Considering her notable breakups from the past, she’s likely speaking from experience.

Jennifer Lopez’s comments to Vogue come shortly after she and Ben Aflfeck officially got married. After having a private ceremony in Las Vegas, they ended up having a full weekend of celebrations with family and friends. And as it all went down the public clamored for any images of the happy couple on their special day(s).

Later in that same interview, Jennifer Lopez further explained how/why she and Ben Affleck were in the right place to give their relationship another try years later. She spoke about the individual nature of relationships, saying:

You go through all these relationships, and you’re searching and you’re connecting and you’re disconnecting with people, and you’re like, God, is this just what life is? Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride? And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody.

As much as the public has poked fun at Jennifer Lopez for her various engagements over the years, it really seems like she understands how relationships work. And since reuniting with Ben Affleck, the two seem like they’re in heaven. And with the two celebrities blending their families in the process, it really shows how much time and maturing has occurred since their first relationship . Affleck offered his own touching quote about their reunion, which reads:

There is something innately, magically kind and good and full of love at the heart of who Jennifer is. She is my idea of the kind of person I want to be.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. It’s super heartwarming to see how highly Ben Affleck thinks of his new wife, and how happy they are. There’s definitely generations of fans behind the pair of A-listers.