Looks Like A-Rod Has Moved On After All That JLo Break-Up Brouhaha

In the weeks leading up to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s split as a couple, cheating allegations based out of the reality TV world were continuously hounding the former MLB star. He denied the claims, which didn't stop them from calling off their 2-year-long engagement, and it wasn’t long before JLo reignited her early-aughts romance with Ben Affleck. A brouhaha then ensued that saw A-Rod both getting trolled online, and seemingly being an occasional troll himself about his high-profile ex. However, it looks like he’s now moved on from the situation entirely.

According to a source for Us Weekly, A-Rod has also found a new romance. The woman in question is 25-year-old Kathryne Padgett, a model and bodybuilder. Supposedly, the two have been dating since April, but they “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet.” For the time being, they’re apparently content just vibing on their “good chemistry.” Fans can still see when the ESPN commentator wrote on one of Padgett’s Instagram posts and actually took credit for snapping the pics:

That’s all well and good, because just from the outside looking in, it was getting a little awkward there for a minute. In the wake of the big breakup and the second coming of “Bennifer,” A-Rod was reportedly popping up with frequency in the same sphere as his former fiancée – from renting down the road from JLo to being anchored a few yachts away from her and Affleck last summer. Someone was seemingly hoping to thwart them from accidently bumping into each other, as Rodriguez even made it public knowledge how a party invite hosted by a friend of theirs seemingly got lost in the mail for him, but not for her…

Alas, everyone has since moved onwards and upwards. Amidst A-Rod’s prospects supposedly improving on the romantic side, JLo has since gotten formally engaged (again) to the notorious Good Will Hunting actor. And according to the pop star, she’s much better about balancing work and personal matters ahead of their marriage than she was when they originally coupled up over a decade ago.

Still, the brouhaha would’ve surely continued in the land of former exes had Alex Rodriguez really been taking up with his reported fling from last year (Madison LeCroy of Bravo’s Southern Charm fame) as had been speculated. He denied those rumors himself, and they were debunked further when it came to light that LeCroy was engaged to a new man as well. (Their future wedding will see several Southern Charm co-stars pointedly not invited, FYI.)

What we know so far about the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm – the reality series that exposed the supposed A-Rod hookup during its last reunion special – is that the drama is in full swing yet again. Craig Conover’s ex was brought back into the fold, Madison LeCroy has indeed returned, and it’s expected that she’ll address those prior accusations in more depth (fingers crossed). It’s evident that at least one of her castmates, to this day, still believes there was some legitimacy to the fling despite all the denials. Everybody got drama these days, clearly.

While I doubt Alex Rodriguez and his possible new girlfriend will be watching, Jennifer Lopez's new documentary Halftime will debut for those with a Netflix subscription on Tuesday, June 14.