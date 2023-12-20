JLo And Ben Affleck's Holiday Party Had Everything: The Grammy Winner Singing Christmas Carols, Michael B. Jordan, And Of Course A Gorg Red Dress

If you ever need proof that the stars are not just like us, just look at how they celebrate the holidays. The Kardashians spend an exorbitant amount on Christmas decorations, celebs like Ryan Reynolds and Halle Berry go over-the-top with their Elf on a Shelf ideas, and Jennifer Garner even became a Rockette as an early Christmas gift to pal Reese Witherspoon.

But it's Garner's ex Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez who might take the cake where Christmas celebrations are concerned. The power couple are known for their Bennifer's star-studded annual Christmas party, which has seen mega-famous attendees like Billie Eilish, Jane Fonda and Kim K over the years. And the 2023 edition was no exception, if social-media sneak-peeks from the shindig are any proof.

One video from the party, which was held over the weekend at the couple's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, shows a glammed-up Lopez with her arms wrapped around the legendary actress-singer Jennifer Lewis, as the latter crooned "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" into a microphone. JLo joined in for a few bars of the Christmas standard, but ultimately let Lewis take it away as she exclaimed that she didn't know the words:

Lewis reposted the video onto her X page, praising the "love in the room" during Jen and Ben's festive bash in her caption.

There was so much love in the room. Great party baby girl♥️♥️♥️ Happy Holidays Everybody♥️.

The caroling reportedly went all late into the evening but, alas, this year we didn't get to see video of Affleck himself grabbing the mike for a little yuletide performance like he did at the 2022 party.

The Black-ish actress was far from the only celebrity attendee at the party. Also included on the guest list were Barbie star Margot Robbie, Creed III actor-director Michael B. Jordan and Affleck's The Tender Bar co-star Lily Rabe, among others.

Lopez and Affleck's respective children were also in attendance, with People reporting that the singer's 15-year-old twins Max and Emme—whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony—and Affleck's 18-year-old daughter, Violet, with Garner were seen "having a great time" at the celebration. (Garner and Affleck also share 14-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel.)

The kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet.

Given the glamorous occasion, it's no surprise Lopez was dressed to the nines, giving Instagram a first look at the red, floor-length Magda Butrym gown she wore as party host. The multi-hyphenate completed the look with big, bouncy curls and her signature nude lip gloss.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

However, this being JLo, of course the performer had to make a costume change or two throughout the party. Videos later show JLo in a strapless sequined green gown while leading revelers in a spirited rendition of "Jingle Bells."



This is Affleck and Lopez's second holiday season together after marrying in 2022, having reconnected in 2021 nearly two decades after they first romantically got together. Given that their wedding—or shall we say weddings, as the couple exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas before throwing a big celebration in Georgia—was also a who's who of Hollywood, we can't say we're surprised by their Christmas party!