Jenny’s Finally On A New Block After JLo Waited Months To Sell Her Bachelorette Pad Following House Purchase With Ben Affleck

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Right now few are quite as covered as Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer 2.0. The pair have been married around a year, and (after some struggle) Lopez and Affleck found their forever home . Now Jenny’s finally on a new block, after JLo waited months to sell her bachelorette pad in the midst of the house purchase with Affleck. Let’s break it all down.

Affleck and Lopez married in Vegas in July of last year, and have been making countless headlines since. Bennifer has been blending its families , which is why the pair took out a $20 million loan for their new mansion . And TMZ has revealed another step forward for the pair: JLo sold her Bel-Air bachelorette pad/ mansion for $34 million. She reportedly made a profit, as she purchased the pad for $28 million back in 2016. And just like that, seemingly the last part of her singledom is gone.

Clearly the Affleck/ Lopez house is making some big moves in regards to its financial planning. The selling of JLo’s house might have come months after her home purchase, news of the new place’s price tag turned heads. And especially since she’s no longer living there, it makes a ton of sense for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer to consolidate.

JLo recently celebrated her one year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck, and the pair continue to make big steps towards intertwining their lives. While we can see things moving forward, there are also rumors about some marriage struggles for Affleck and Lopez . Although what marriage doesn’t have its share of issues? And after a year it’s understandable if Bennifer is finally past the honeymoon phase .

JLo and Affleck have consistently made headlines since getting back together and essentially breaking the internet. Since their marriage, the public has been fascinated by their relationship, especially if they make public appearances together. Case in point: when Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammy Awards . Although given how intense scrutiny was the first time the pair of A-listers were in a relationship, they presumably are used to this level of attention.

It’s definitely been heartwarming to see Lopez and Affleck find their married home, which has enough room for their five children. They both had children in their previous relationships, and are co-parenting with the likes of Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner respectively.