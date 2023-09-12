After Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial Was Delayed, He Ended Up Stopping A Fight Between Two Girls

From Creed III to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man 3, actor Jonathan Majors ' star power steadily rose over the past few years. That was until he was charged with domestic violence in March of this year. The Lovecraft Country alum is again in the headlines, but this time, it's for something more positive. Amid his assault trial delay, The Devotion star stopped a fight between two girls. Adding a strange crinkle to the story, the Hollywood A-lister squashed the beef after enjoying some In-N-Out.

According to TMZ ’s reporting, Jonathan Majors went out for a quick meal, but a Double-Double wasn’t the only thing on the menu. The actor reportedly stepped in when he encountered a scuffle near Hollywood High School. While the exact details of the fight are still unclear, what's evident is Da 5 Bloods star’s sincere concern for everyone's well-being. He not only intervened but also wished the girls involved well, with a straightforward message: "Stay cool."

This heroic intervention comes at a crucial time for Jonathan as he continues to navigate a challenging legal battle stemming from his arrest earlier this year. In recent months, the public has closely tracked the timeline of Jonathan Majors' legal troubles . In March, the actor was arrested for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment following an alleged incident in which he was accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend while in a taxi. However, his court proceedings have experienced significant delays , and according to a report by Deadline , his trial was once again postponed. Following a brief hearing last week, it has been rescheduled for September 15th. We will have to wait and see if further delays ensue.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Harder They Fall performer has consistently asserted his innocence throughout the legal process. His legal team has introduced evidence, including showing the couple's alleged texts following the incident and providing footage that they say contradicts his ex-girlfriend's account, challenging the accusations against him . This footage allegedly depicts his ex-girlfriend at a club shortly after the alleged incident without any apparent signs of injury.

Despite the controversies surrounding the actor behind the Conquering supervillain, the producers of Loki have hinted at Kang’s significant role in the upcoming season of the Marvel television series . While the primary Kang from Quantumnia appeared to meet his end in a clash with Scott Lang, the multiverse still holds numerous variants of the purple-clad baddy. Among them is Victor Timely, an industrialist introduced in Quantumnia's end-credits scene over a century ago, paving the way for his appearance in Loki Season 2 , available for streaming to anyone with a Disney+ subscription .

Whether the Magazine Dreams star’s recent heroic act will alter his public image remains uncertain, but it certainly stands in stark contrast to his current legal troubles. The girls involved in the brawl were fortunate that Majors happened to be nearby getting his animal style on.