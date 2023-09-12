Despite Jonathan Majors Controversies, Loki Producer Teases That Kang Has 'A Big Part' To Play In Season 2

2023 started off on a high note for Jonathan Majors, as he first appeared as Kang the Conqueror in February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia, then starred opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III just a few weeks later. Since then though, the actor has been surrounded by controversies stemming from being charged with domestic violence. Nevertheless, we’ll see him back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe later this year for Loki, and one of the Disney+ show’s producers has teased how Kang has “a big part” to play in Season 2.

Although the main version of Kang from Quantumnia seemingly died during his fight with Scott Lang, as had already been established by the introduction of He Who Remains in the Loki Season 1 finale, there are countless other Kang variants in the multiverse. One of them is an industrialist named Victor Timely who was shown in Quantumnia’s end-credits scene giving a scientific presentation more than a century ago, thus setting up his Loki Season 2 appearance. Executive producer Kevin Wright opened up to EW about how much Disney+ subscribers will see of Victor in this next round of episodes, saying:

Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about. When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations. Timely was one that we've always wanted to do in Loki. And I think we're really excited about how that integrates into the season. It's a big part of the show.

So if you were wondering if Victor Timely might only briefly appear in Loki’s new season, that won’t be the case. Granted, “big part” is pretty vague, so it’s hard to say exactly how much we’ll see of the character. That said, it had previously been rumored that Timely’s presentation at the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 will be the site of a “sizable” action sequence involving Timely, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes. In the comics, Timely is best known as the version of Kang who mentored Phineas Horton, creator of the Human Torch android (who preceded the same-named Fantastic Four member).

While there has been talk about whether Marvel Studios might recast Kang in the wake of the bad press surrounding Jonathan Majors, Loki Season 2 will at least give him another opportunity to shine in this multi-faceted role. It’s also important to clarify that Majors’ Timely is not the same Kang variant who’s leading the Time Variance Authority in the new reality created when Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie killed He Who Remains and unleashed the multiverse, as evidenced by Mobius not recognizing him when Tom Hiddleston’s title character pointed him out.

As far as Majors himself goes, his domestic violence trial is now scheduled to begin on September 15, as his defense team required a little extra time to address certain “deficiencies” beforehand. In addition to Loki Season 2, he also has another movie on the way called Magazine Dreams, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20 and opens wide on December 8. However, Majors was accused of displaying “violent” behavior while working on that project, prompting his lawyer to call that claim “downright false.”

Other things to look forward to in Loki Season 2 include Sylvie working at a McDonald’s in the 1980s, Ke Huy Quan playing OB and the return of other characters like Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 and Eugene Cordero’s Casey. The new season premieres on October 6, and find out what else the MCU has on the way with our upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows guides.