Julia Fox Continues Wild Fashion Run By Freeing The Nipple In Dress That Also Includes A Belly Button Cutout

Julia Fox has become notable for her fashion in recent months. The Uncut Gems actress wore nothing but belts in one memorable look and she carried a human-sized (and Kim Kardashian -shaped) bag in another. Now, she’s pulling a Florence Pugh and freeing the nipple for her latest look. In her version, though, she also has a belly button ring cutout.

Taking to Paris Fashion Week, Julia Fox attended the Courrèges Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 and 2024 show in a skintight black dress that was see-through. She accessorized the dress with a leather shrug and some black sunglasses (not to mention a belly button ring). Take a look at the notable fashion moment, below.

(Image credit: (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images))

I actually am hearing Bill Hader's infamous SNL character Stefon in my head when I'm taking inventory of this dress. "This dress has everything. Leather, sheer fabric, a too-tight pattern that someone is 100 percent going to trip in. And just when you think the fun is over, that cutout brings new meaning to the term 'bling ring.'

Seriously though, this dress does look like a celebrity trip in the making. Kudos to Julia Fox for getting out of it with no wear and tear and for looking so stylish while doing it. If yours truly was in that dress, I don't think I could have made it more than five steps.

(Image credit: (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images))

As noted prior, Fox has been making waves with fashion moments recently. The actress and model's biggest look to date was probably when she carried the life-sized human handbag, which made press both because it's something that really hadn't been done before and also because some fans were likening the bag to Kim Kardashian. That might seem out there, but Julia Fox did briefly date Kanye West after his divorce from Kim K, so it might not, either.

While the bag may be most notable, I'm not saying this sheer dress is passé. It's the type of look that very on-trend for the moment and has been on trend for a while now. In fact, we've seen the naked dress get a lot of attention over the past couple of years from celebrities as varied as Megan Fox's infamous VMAs look to Shakira's new sheer music video outfit just this week.

So I guess what I'm saying is that sheer dresses are perhaps here to stay... at least for a little while longer. Not sure if I can say the same for belly button ring cutouts, but who knows?

If that's true, we may see Julia Fox free the nipple again quite soon. She's definitely still at Paris Fashion Week, as she was also spotted at a MAC Locked Kiss Ink event on March 1st, though this time she was covered in a bright red look that matched her hair. We'll have to wait and see if any other notable looks crop up again soon.